AEPHANEMER: i dettagli di ''Utopie'' e il singolo ''Le Cimetiere Marin''

I francesi Aephanemer hanno annunciato per il 31 ottobre la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo album Utopie.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il brano Le Cimetiere Marin.
Tracklist:
01. Échos d'un Monde Perdu
02. Le Cimetière Marin
03. La Règle du Jeu
04. Par-delà le Mur des Siècles
05. Chimère
06. Contrepoint
07. La Rivière Souterraine
08. Utopie (Partie I)
09. Utopie (Partie II)
10. Échos d'un Monde Perdu (Instrumental)
11. Le Cimetière Marin
12. La Règle du Jeu (Instrumental)
13. Par-delà le Mur des Siècles (Instrumental)
14. Chimère (Instrumental)
15. Contrepoint (Instrumental)
16. La Rivière Souterraine (Instrumental)
17. Utopie (Partie I) (Instrumental)
18. Utopie (Partie II) (Instrumental)