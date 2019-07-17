LUPPOLO IN ROCK: svelate le prime band dell'edizione 2026 del festival cremonese

|
L'organizzazione del Luppolo in Rock ha rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social, le prime band che parteciperanno all'edizione 2026 del festival cremonese che si terrà nella solita location del Parco Ex Colonie Padane tra il 17 e il 19 luglio 2026.
Di seguito trovate il comunicato stampa:
🔥 Death SS, Rotting Christ & Crimson Glory are the first aces revealed by Luppolo in Rock for the 8th edition, taking place at Colonie Padane – Cremona on Friday 17, Saturday 18 & Sunday 19 July 2026.
🤘 Completing this first round of announcements are three powerful emerging Italian bands: Evilizers, La Menade & Darkhold.
🎶 A six-band lineup that blends occult, black, dark & power metal, featuring both legendary and rising acts:
🇮🇹 Death SS – Friday headliners, true pioneers of European occult metal, active since the late ’70s. Their show, mixing music, esotericism and theatricality, is part of the tour celebrating 50 years of Steve Sylvester & co.
🇬🇷 Rotting Christ – one of the most influential bands in black metal history, also performing on Sunday.
🇺🇸 Crimson Glory – on stage Saturday, pioneers of power/prog metal with their epic and majestic melodies.
