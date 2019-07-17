     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Il Volantino del Festival
03/10/25
OVO
Gemma

03/10/25
DOLMEN GATE
Echoes of Ancient Tales

03/10/25
AFI
Silver Bleeds the Black Sun...

03/10/25
AUTHOR & PUNISHER
Nocturnal Birding

03/10/25
SIENA ROOT
Made in KuBa [Live Album]

03/10/25
THRICE
Horizons/West

03/10/25
STEVE PORCARO
The Very Day

03/10/25
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP
Dont Sell Your Soul

03/10/25
CROWN LANDS
Ritual I & II

03/10/25
HOODED MENACE
Lachrymose Monuments of Obscuration

CONCERTI

29/09/25
THE OFFSPRING + SIMPLE PLAN
UNIPOL FORUM, VIA GIUSEPPE DI VITTORIO 6 - ASSAGO (MI)

10/10/25
FAUN + YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS + tba
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

10/10/25
FAUN + YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS + TBA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

10/10/25
LACUNA COIL + NONPOINT
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

10/10/25
WOLFHEART + TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

15/10/25
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

16/10/25
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
LARGO VENUE, VIA BIORDO MICHELOTTI 2 - ROMA

16/10/25
THE DARKNESS
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

17/10/25
GUS G. + RONNIE ROMERO
RCCB – INIT, VIA DOMENICO CUCCHIARI 28 - ROMA

17/10/25
THE DARKNESS
ORION, VIA LUCREZIA ROMANA 72 - CIAMPINO (RM)
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: svelate le prime band dell'edizione 2026 del festival cremonese
26/09/2025 - 21:29 (64 letture)

ARTICOLI
30/07/2023
Live Report
LUPPOLO IN ROCK
DAY 2 - Parco delle Colonie Padane, Cremona, 22/07/2023
29/07/2023
Live Report
LUPPOLO IN ROCK
DAY 1 - Parco delle Colonie padane, Cremona (CR), 21/07/2023
17/07/2019
Live Report
LUPPOLO IN ROCK
Parco ex Colonie Padane Cremona (CR), 13/07/ 2019
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/09/2025 - 21:29
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: svelate le prime band dell'edizione 2026 del festival cremonese
12/02/2025 - 00:23
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: i Pretty Maids sono il terzo headliner
30/01/2025 - 18:07
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: Cradle of Filth headliner del terzo giorno
17/01/2025 - 16:54
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: annunciati i Running Wild come headliner della seconda giornata e altre band
27/12/2024 - 13:41
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: altri annunci per l'edizione 2025
16/11/2024 - 09:15
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: aggiunte alla lineup Tygers of Pan Tang e Candlemass
18/10/2024 - 15:05
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: svelate altre tre band dell'edizione 2025
11/10/2024 - 15:32
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: annunciate altre tre band per l'edizione 2025
26/09/2024 - 14:24
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: annunciati Grave Digger, Coroner e Primal Fear come primi nomi
20/06/2024 - 18:02
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: disponibili gli orari del festival cremonese
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/09/2025 - 21:23
JUDAS PRIEST: ascolta la cover di ''War Pigs'' con Ozzy Osbourne
26/09/2025 - 21:16
KREATOR: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Krushers of the World'' e il video di ''Seven Serpents''
26/09/2025 - 14:28
AN ABSTRACT ILLUSION: in streaming un brano dal prossimo disco
26/09/2025 - 14:20
MAD MAX: previsto per il mese di novembre il nuovo ''Heavy Metal''
26/09/2025 - 14:09
RAGE: online il video di ''Fire in Your Eyes''
26/09/2025 - 11:47
AEPHANEMER: i dettagli di ''Utopie'' e il singolo ''Le Cimetiere Marin''
26/09/2025 - 11:42
SOLOMON HICKS: in streaming il singolo ''Further on up the Road''
26/09/2025 - 11:38
VULTURE: pubblicano un nuovo singolo
26/09/2025 - 11:24
AMORPHIS: disponibile il lyric video di ''Fog to Fog''
26/09/2025 - 10:00
REVOCATION: tutto il nuovo ''New Gods, New Masters'' in streaming
 
