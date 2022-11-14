MELISSA BONNY: previsto per gennaio il suo album solista

|
La cantante degli Ad Infinitum ha annunciato per il 23 gennaio 2026 la pubblicazione, tramite Warner Music Germany, del suo nuovo album solista Cherry Red Apocalypse.
Di seguito trovate Snake Bite, che vede la partecipazione di Yu Umehara.
Tracklist:
01. I’m a Monster
02. Snake Bite (feat. yu umehara)
03. Devil On My Tongue
04. The Teeth Of My Thieves
05. Afterglow
06. Highs and Lows
07. Crescent Moon Interlude (feat. Adrienne Cowan and Fabienne Erni)
08. Spellbound
09. Cherry Red Apocalypse
10. I Don’t Like You
11. Oh no!
12. Mama, Let Me Go
13. Snow On Mars