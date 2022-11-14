     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Cherry Red Apocalypse - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

03/10/25
OVO
Gemma

03/10/25
VERNON REID
Hoodoo Telemetry

03/10/25
THRICE
Horizons/West

03/10/25
CROWN LANDS
Ritual I & II

03/10/25
DOLMEN GATE
Echoes of Ancient Tales

03/10/25
SIENA ROOT
Made in KuBa [Live Album]

03/10/25
STEVE PORCARO
The Very Day

03/10/25
AFI
Silver Bleeds the Black Sun...

03/10/25
AUTHOR & PUNISHER
Nocturnal Birding

03/10/25
ORBIT CULTURE
Death Above Life

CONCERTI

29/09/25
THE OFFSPRING + SIMPLE PLAN
UNIPOL FORUM, VIA GIUSEPPE DI VITTORIO 6 - ASSAGO (MI)

10/10/25
FAUN + YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS + tba
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

10/10/25
FAUN + YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS + TBA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

10/10/25
LACUNA COIL + NONPOINT
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

10/10/25
WOLFHEART + TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

15/10/25
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

16/10/25
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
LARGO VENUE, VIA BIORDO MICHELOTTI 2 - ROMA

16/10/25
THE DARKNESS
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

17/10/25
GUS G. + RONNIE ROMERO
RCCB – INIT, VIA DOMENICO CUCCHIARI 28 - ROMA

17/10/25
THE DARKNESS
ORION, VIA LUCREZIA ROMANA 72 - CIAMPINO (RM)
MELISSA BONNY: previsto per gennaio il suo album solista
28/09/2025 - 18:39 (118 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
28/09/2025 - 18:39
MELISSA BONNY: previsto per gennaio il suo album solista
14/11/2022 - 17:00
POWERWOLF: ascolta la nuova versione di ''Blood for Blood (Faoladh)'' con Melissa Bonny
ULTIME NOTIZIE
29/09/2025 - 18:19
SOULFLY: online il videoclip di ''Nihilist''
29/09/2025 - 18:16
NEL BUIO: diffuso il nuovo singolo ''Il buio l'avvolge''
29/09/2025 - 18:12
HEADS FOR THE DEAD: il lyric video di ''Phantasmagoria''
29/09/2025 - 18:10
ONE OF NINE: ascolta ''Quest of the Silmaril'' dal nuovo album ''
29/09/2025 - 18:07
ENRAGEMENT: primo singolo del nuovo album ''Extinguish All Existence''
29/09/2025 - 18:04
SULPHUR AND MERCURY: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Summon the Seer''
29/09/2025 - 17:57
ENSIFERUM: una data in Italia e il lyric video di ''From Order to Chaos''
28/09/2025 - 18:11
STARLIGHT RITUAL: ''Omenkillers'' è il nuovo singolo
28/09/2025 - 18:02
ALIEN ORCHESTRA: firmano con ROCKSHOTS Records
28/09/2025 - 17:57
WARRANT: guarda il nuovo video da ''The Speed of Metal''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     