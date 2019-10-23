EDENBRIDGE: ecco ''Cosmic Embrace''

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il video di Cosmic Embrace, brano degli austriaci Edenbridge tratto dal loro nuovo album Set The Dark On Fire" in uscita il 16 gennaio per la Steamhammer/SPV.
Tracklist:
01. The Ghostship Diaries
02. Cosmic Embrace
03. Where The Wild Things Are
04. Tears Of The Prophets
05. Our Place Among The Stars
06. Set The Dark On Fire
07. Bonded By The Light
08. Divine Dawn Reveal
09. Lighthouse
10. Spark Of The Everflame – Let Time Begin
11. Spark Of The Everflame – The Winding Road To Evermore
12. Spark Of The Everflame – Per Aspera Ad Astra
13. Spark Of The Everflame – Where It Ends, Is Where It Starts