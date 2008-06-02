GOAD: online un brano da ''Dusketha''

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile ascoltare l'audio di Daisy' Rock, brano dei GOAD e nuovo singolo presente sul loro nuovo album Dusketha in uscita il 10 ottobre per la My Kingdom Music.
Tracklist - CD 1:
01. Yes It Was Love (Message From A Cathedral)
02. One Of These Days (Is There Still Day)
03. Alone Man In Empty Room
04. Poor Skull (Reverend Brothers)
05. Daisy’ Rock
06. To An After Time My Harmonies
07. And Still We’ll Dance Into The Light Of Heaven
08. My Feet In The Breaking Wave Sundown
09. Give It Not A Tear
CD 2
01. Stop And Consider Life Is But A Day
02. While I Kiss To The Melody (Night Sleepy Eyes)
03. Hush My Love (Lullaby For A Woman)
04. The Speed Of My Nightmares
05. Let Out Song
06. Finally Remembering I’m Dead
07. Garden With Spectral Gleams
08. Foxsteps On My Nylon Guitar
09. The Woodkeeper, A Collar Of Red (bonus track)