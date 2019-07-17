     
 
Il Volantino del Festival
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: aggiunte nuove band alla lineup del 2026
03/10/2025 - 14:10 (138 letture)

ARTICOLI
30/07/2023
Live Report
LUPPOLO IN ROCK
DAY 2 - Parco delle Colonie Padane, Cremona, 22/07/2023
29/07/2023
Live Report
LUPPOLO IN ROCK
DAY 1 - Parco delle Colonie padane, Cremona (CR), 21/07/2023
17/07/2019
Live Report
LUPPOLO IN ROCK
Parco ex Colonie Padane Cremona (CR), 13/07/ 2019
 
03/10/2025 - 14:10
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: aggiunte nuove band alla lineup del 2026
26/09/2025 - 21:29
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: svelate le prime band dell'edizione 2026 del festival cremonese
12/02/2025 - 00:23
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: i Pretty Maids sono il terzo headliner
30/01/2025 - 18:07
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: Cradle of Filth headliner del terzo giorno
17/01/2025 - 16:54
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: annunciati i Running Wild come headliner della seconda giornata e altre band
27/12/2024 - 13:41
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: altri annunci per l'edizione 2025
16/11/2024 - 09:15
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: aggiunte alla lineup Tygers of Pan Tang e Candlemass
18/10/2024 - 15:05
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: svelate altre tre band dell'edizione 2025
11/10/2024 - 15:32
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: annunciate altre tre band per l'edizione 2025
26/09/2024 - 14:24
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: annunciati Grave Digger, Coroner e Primal Fear come primi nomi
