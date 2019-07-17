LUPPOLO IN ROCK: aggiunte nuove band alla lineup del 2026

|
L'organizzazione del Luppolo in Rock ha rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social, altre otto band che parteciperanno all'edizione 2026 del festival cremonese che si terrà nella solita location del Parco Ex Colonie Padane tra il 17 e il 19 luglio 2026.
Di seguito il breve comunicato:
🔥 New bands announced for the 8th edition of Luppolo in Rock! 🔥
🎶 Marduk, Deathless Legacy, Dosgamos, Expiatoria, Septem and Infection Code join the lineup of the festival, taking place at the Colonie Padane in Cremona on July 17, 18 and 19, 2026.
⚡️ Already confirmed: Death SS, Crimson Glory, Rotting Christ, Evilizers, La Menade and Darkhold.
🖤 The legendary Marduk, pillars of Swedish black metal, will perform on Sunday.
👻 Deathless Legacy, one of Italy’s most acclaimed bands in Europe, will hit the stage on Friday.
🔨 Crushing groove metal from Dosgamos.
🌑 Heavy doom prog with Expiatoria.
🎸 Classic meets modern heavy metal with Septem.
⚙️ Unique industrial thrash from Infection Code.
🍻 As always, Luppolo in Rock is not only three days of epic concerts, but also free access areas with Dj sets, food & drinks, artisan and themed markets.
🎟 Tickets available now:
👉 Single day: 69 € + fees
👉 3-day pass: 179 € + fees
🔗 Info: www.luppoloinrock.com
🎫 Tickets: www.liveticket.it/luppoloinrock