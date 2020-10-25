CRISTIANO FILIPPINI`S FLAMES OF HEAVEN: pubblicano il brano ''On The Wings Of Phoenix'' dal nuovo al

|
I Cristiano Filippini's Flames of Heaven hanno pubblicato, tramite il canale YouTube della Limb Music, il lyric video di On the Wings of Phoenix.
Il brano è tratto dal loro nuovo album Symphony Of The Universe in uscita il 14 novembre.
Tracklist:
01. The Immortal Fire
02. On The Wings Of Phoenix
03. Midnight Riders
04. A Flame From The Sky
05. The Power Of Stars
06. When Love Burns
07. Don't Leave Me Tonight
08. Darkside Of Gemini
09. Eclipse
10. The Archangel's Warcry
11. Tears Of Love And Hate
12. Symphony Of The Universe
13. Constellations