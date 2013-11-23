     
 
04/10/25
SANS ROI
Le Reve & La Vie

07/10/25
ARMOURED KNIGHT
The Quest for the Sacred Melody

07/10/25
OCCULT KENJI
Of Gods And Ancestors (Θεών και Προγόνων)

09/10/25
THORONDIR
Wächter Des Waldes

10/10/25
JOHN 5
Ghost

10/10/25
TESTAMENT
Para Bellum

10/10/25
HEADS FOR THE DEAD
Never Ending Night Of Terror

10/10/25
DEAD HEAT
Process of Elimination

10/10/25
BATTLE BEAST
Steelbound

10/10/25
LES BATARDS DU ROI
Les Chemins de l`Exil

CONCERTI

10/10/25
FAUN + YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS + tba
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

10/10/25
FAUN + YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS + TBA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

10/10/25
LACUNA COIL + NONPOINT
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

10/10/25
WOLFHEART + TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

11/10/25
H.E.A.T. + FORMOSA + MIDNIGHT DANGER
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

15/10/25
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

16/10/25
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
LARGO VENUE, VIA BIORDO MICHELOTTI 2 - ROMA

16/10/25
THE DARKNESS
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

17/10/25
GUS G. + RONNIE ROMERO
RCCB – INIT, VIA DOMENICO CUCCHIARI 28 - ROMA

17/10/25
THE DARKNESS
ORION, VIA LUCREZIA ROMANA 72 - CIAMPINO (RM)
AVATAR: i dettagli e il singolo ''Death and Glitz'' dal nuovo ''Don't Go in the Forest''
04/10/2025 - 00:43 (44 letture)

75
84
82
80
78
73
73
30/07/2025
Live Report
IRON MAIDEN + AVATAR
Stadio Euganeo, Padova (PD), 12/07/2025
25/05/2017
Intervista
AVATARIUM
Nuovi colori per il nostro sound
05/01/2014
Intervista
AVATAR
Il valzer nero
28/11/2013
Live Report
AVENGED SEVENFOLD + FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH + AVATAR
Mediolanum Forum, Assago (MI), 23/11/2013
 
