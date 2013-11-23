AVATAR: i dettagli e il singolo ''Death and Glitz'' dal nuovo ''Don't Go in the Forest''

|
Gli svedesi Avatar hanno annunciato un nuovo disco in studio, intitolato Don't Go in the Forest, in arrivo il 31 ottobre 2025.
La band ha svelato i dettagli completi, tra cui la tracklist:
1. Tonight We Must Be Warriors
2. In the Airwaves
3. Captain Goat
4. Don't Go in the Forest
5. Death and Glitz
6. Abduction Song
7. Howling at the Waves
8. Dead and Gone and Back Again
9. Take This Heart and Burn It
10. Magic Lantern
Il quarto singolo tratto dal disco, Death and Glitz, è accompagnato da un video diretto da Johan Carlén che potete guardare qui sotto: