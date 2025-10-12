     
 
17/10/25
SINTAGE
Unbound Triumph

17/10/25
TOMBS
Feral Darkness

17/10/25
INTERNAL BLEEDING
Settle All Scores

17/10/25
SABATON
Legends

17/10/25
CARACH ANGREN
The Cult of Kariba

17/10/25
CORONER
Dissonance Theory

17/10/25
AFSKY
Fællesskab

17/10/25
EVOKEN
Mendacium

17/10/25
ATONEMENT
Ripping Death [Demo]

17/10/25
TRIBAL GAZE
Inveighing Brilliance

15/10/25
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

16/10/25
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
LARGO VENUE, VIA BIORDO MICHELOTTI 2 - ROMA

16/10/25
THE DARKNESS
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

17/10/25
GUS G. + RONNIE ROMERO
RCCB – INIT, VIA DOMENICO CUCCHIARI 28 - ROMA

17/10/25
THE DARKNESS
ORION, VIA LUCREZIA ROMANA 72 - CIAMPINO (RM)

18/10/25
GUS G. + RONNIE ROMERO
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB, VIA DEI LAPIDARI 8B - BOLOGNA

18/10/25
THE INSPECTOR CLUZO
BIKO, VIA ETTORE PONTI 40 - MILANO

18/10/25
THE DARKNESS
VOX CLUB, VIA VITTORIO VENETO 13 - NONANTOLA (MO)

19/10/25
GUS G. + RONNIE ROMERO
DRUSO, VIA ANTONIO LOCATELLI 17 - RANICA (BG)

22/10/25
ARCH ENEMY + AMORPHIS + ELUVEITIE + GATECREEPER
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO
THE GLOOMY RADIANCE OF THE MOON: ascolta un singolo dal loro nuovo album
13/10/2025 - 21:29 (54 letture)

13/10/2025 - 21:29
THE GLOOMY RADIANCE OF THE MOON: ascolta un singolo dal loro nuovo album
13/10/2025 - 21:57
HAMMERFALL: nel nostro paese il prossimo gennaio
13/10/2025 - 21:49
JESSE SYKES AND THE SWEET HEREAFTER: i dettagli di '' Forever, I've Been Being Born'' e un singolo
13/10/2025 - 21:42
ALTER BRIDGE: in streaming il brano ''What Lies Within''
13/10/2025 - 21:37
CANVAS OF SILENCE: ecco il singolo ''Humanimal'' dal disco di esordio
12/10/2025 - 21:23
ELETTRA STORM: presentano un brano dal prossimo disco
12/10/2025 - 21:18
DRAGONY: nuovo ingresso in formazione
12/10/2025 - 21:14
JET JAGUAR: disponibile un singolo da ''Severance''
12/10/2025 - 21:09
GLASYA: ecco ''Hunt of the Haunted'' da ''Fear''
12/10/2025 - 21:05
TAKIDA: in arrivo a novembre l'edizione fisica del loro ultimo Live Album
12/10/2025 - 21:03
AGONIE: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Âme Déchue''
 
