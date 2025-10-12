THE GLOOMY RADIANCE OF THE MOON: ascolta un singolo dal loro nuovo album

|
I The Gloomy Radiance of the Moon hanno reso disponibile, tramite i canali social della Dusktone, l'audio di Where Serpents Slither Through Endless Night.
Il brano è presente sul loro nuovo album As The Stars Shatter In Agony in uscita il 7 novembre.
Tracklist:
01. Where Serpents Slither Through Endless Night
02. Funeral March
03. Throne Of Obsidian Flames
04. As The Stars Shatter In Agony
05. Where The Pale Moon Hangs In Mourning
06. The Fallen Light
07. Ruins Of A Thousand Sunless Aeons
08. To Surrender To The Eternal