WINDSWEPT: a dicembre il nuovo ''The Devil`s Vertep'', ascolta un brano

I blackster Windswept pubblicheranno il nuovo album The Devil`s Vertep il 12 dicembre tramite Season of Mist.
WINDSWEPT is the uncompromising creation of Roman Sayenko (Drudkh) and his long-time collaborators. Formed in 2017, the Ukrainian trio has built its reputation on unfiltered black metal: raw, immediate, and driven by instinct rather than calculation.
On ‘The Devil’s Vertep’, WINDSWEPT turn historical testimony into sonic ritual. Inspired by The Black Book of Kremenets Castle (1747–1777), the album reconstructs the witch trials of 1753–1754 in Western Ukraine through six movements of stark, visceral black metal. Each composition mirrors the tension of confession and punishment, unfolding from the brutal “Infanticide” to the harrowing “Verdicts”. Recorded, mixed, and mastered at Viter Music, the album fuses spontaneous performance with conceptual unity, while Obsidian Bone’s artwork captures its chilling atmosphere.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Infanticide (06:10)
02. Investigation (07:18)
03. Torture & Confession (08:38)
04. The Potion (06:58)
05. Nest of the Witches (04:57)
06. Verdicts (07:54)
Inoltre è online il singolo Investigation.