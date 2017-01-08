     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

17/10/25
SINTAGE
Unbound Triumph

17/10/25
TOMBS
Feral Darkness

17/10/25
INTERNAL BLEEDING
Settle All Scores

17/10/25
DET
Destructive Elite Terror

17/10/25
CARACH ANGREN
The Cult of Kariba

17/10/25
EVOKEN
Mendacium

17/10/25
CORONER
Dissonance Theory

17/10/25
ATONEMENT
Ripping Death [Demo]

17/10/25
TRIBAL GAZE
Inveighing Brilliance

17/10/25
BIOHAZARD
Divided We Fall

CONCERTI

15/10/25
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

16/10/25
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
LARGO VENUE, VIA BIORDO MICHELOTTI 2 - ROMA

16/10/25
THE DARKNESS
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

17/10/25
GUS G. + RONNIE ROMERO
RCCB – INIT, VIA DOMENICO CUCCHIARI 28 - ROMA

17/10/25
THE DARKNESS
ORION, VIA LUCREZIA ROMANA 72 - CIAMPINO (RM)

18/10/25
GUS G. + RONNIE ROMERO
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB, VIA DEI LAPIDARI 8B - BOLOGNA

18/10/25
THE INSPECTOR CLUZO
BIKO, VIA ETTORE PONTI 40 - MILANO

18/10/25
THE DARKNESS
VOX CLUB, VIA VITTORIO VENETO 13 - NONANTOLA (MO)

19/10/25
GUS G. + RONNIE ROMERO
DRUSO, VIA ANTONIO LOCATELLI 17 - RANICA (BG)

22/10/25
ARCH ENEMY + AMORPHIS + ELUVEITIE + GATECREEPER
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO
WINDSWEPT: a dicembre il nuovo ''The Devil`s Vertep'', ascolta un brano
14/10/2025 - 18:27 (39 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
14/10/2025 - 18:27
WINDSWEPT: a dicembre il nuovo ''The Devil`s Vertep'', ascolta un brano
07/02/2019 - 17:03
WINDSWEPT: tutto il nuovo album in streaming
07/01/2019 - 18:03
WINDSWEPT: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
05/12/2018 - 19:35
WINDSWEPT: a febbraio il nuovo album, i dettagli e un brano
11/02/2018 - 12:07
WINDSWEPT: tutto il nuovo EP ascoltabile in streaming
28/02/2017 - 16:45
WINDSWEPT: ascolta il brano ''The Great Shepherd Rides His Storms''
01/02/2017 - 16:49
WINDSWEPT: online un altro brano
08/01/2017 - 22:50
WINDSWEPT: ascolta un brano dal debutto
ULTIME NOTIZIE
14/10/2025 - 21:22
CALIGULA'S HORSE: in arrivo una nuova edizione di ''Bloom''
14/10/2025 - 21:17
COURSE OF FATE: i dettagli di ''Behind the Eclipse'' e un singolo
14/10/2025 - 21:12
VII VITIUM: ascolta un brano dal nuovo album
14/10/2025 - 21:04
SERPENTYNE: presentano il singolo ''Dangerous Mind''
14/10/2025 - 18:19
ZU: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Ferrum Sidereum''
14/10/2025 - 18:13
SUNN O))): firmano per Sub Pop e pubblicano un nuovo singolo
13/10/2025 - 21:57
HAMMERFALL: nel nostro paese il prossimo gennaio
13/10/2025 - 21:49
JESSE SYKES AND THE SWEET HEREAFTER: i dettagli di '' Forever, I've Been Being Born'' e un singolo
13/10/2025 - 21:42
ALTER BRIDGE: in streaming il brano ''What Lies Within''
13/10/2025 - 21:37
CANVAS OF SILENCE: ecco il singolo ''Humanimal'' dal disco di esordio
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     