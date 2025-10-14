CALIGULA'S HORSE: in arrivo una nuova edizione di ''Bloom''

|
In occasione del decimo anniversario del disco, i progster Caligula's Horse hanno annunciato per il 7 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite InsideOut Music, della nuova edizione del loro album Bloom.
Di seguito potete ascoltare Across the Universe.
Tracklist:
01. Bloom
02. Marigold
03. Firelight
04. Dragonfly
05. Rust
06. Turntail
07. Daughter of the Mountain
08. Undergrowth
09. City Has No Empathy Acoustic
10. Across the Universe (Recorded 2015)
11. Rust (Pre-Production Demo 2015)
12. Turntail (Pre-Production Demo 2015)
13. Undergrowth (Pre-Production Demo 2015)