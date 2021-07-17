     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L\'artwork del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

24/10/25
WINO
Create or Die

24/10/25
JET JAGUAR
Severance

24/10/25
THEM
Psychedelic Enigma

24/10/25
HYPERWULFF
Addendum Two

24/10/25
SHIRAZ LANE
In Vertigo

24/10/25
SUNKEN
Lykke

24/10/25
SERJ TANKIAN
Covers, Collaborations & Collages

24/10/25
SOULFLY
Chama

24/10/25
NINE TREASURES
Seeking the Absolute

24/10/25
RUNEMAGICK
Cycle Of The Dying Sun

CONCERTI

25/10/25
WIND ROSE + ORDEN OGAN + ANGUS MCSIX
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

11/11/25
NEW MODEL ARMY
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

19/11/25
HELLOWEEN + BEAST IN BLACK
FORUM DI ASSAGO, VIA GIUSEPPE DI VITTORIO 6 - ASSAGO (MI)

19/11/25
HELLOWEEN + BEAST IN BLACK
UNIPOL FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

23/11/25
NAILED TO OBSCURITY + YOTH IRIA + OAK, ASH & THORN
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

29/11/25
ANNISOKAY
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

03/12/25
PERTURBATOR + KÆLAN MIKLA + GOST
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

07/12/25
BATTLE BEAST + DOMINUM + MAJESTICA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

07/12/25
ECLIPSE + REACH + ANDY AND THE ROCKETS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/12/25
MALPAGA WINTER NIGHT
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)
TUESDAY THE SKY: Jim Matheos torna con il terzo album, ''Indoor Enthusiast''
23/10/2025 - 00:11 (71 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/10/2025 - 00:11
TUESDAY THE SKY: Jim Matheos torna con il terzo album, ''Indoor Enthusiast''
05/08/2021 - 09:45
TUESDAY THE SKY: disponibile il singolo ''The Blurred Horizon''
17/07/2021 - 00:29
TUESDAY THE SKY: il nuovo disco del progetto solista di Jim Matheos è ''The Blurred Horizon''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/10/2025 - 11:06
ABYSMAL DAWN: pubblicano il singolo ''Cradle of Affliction''
23/10/2025 - 11:01
NORTHLANE: ritornano in Italia per il nuovo tour europeo
23/10/2025 - 10:58
PATRIARKH: con Arkona e Hate per tre concerti in Italia
23/10/2025 - 10:55
TENEBRO: online il lyric video di ''Impiccata''
23/10/2025 - 10:50
HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY: tre date in Italia
23/10/2025 - 10:47
VOIDCEREMONY: ascolta ''Failure of Ancient Wisdoms'' dal nuovo album ''Abditum''
23/10/2025 - 10:45
BLUT AUS NORD: ecco i dettagli di ''Ethereal Horizons'' e il video di ''The Ordeal''
23/10/2025 - 10:37
THE RUINS OF BEVERAST: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Tempelschlaf''
23/10/2025 - 10:34
HELLRIPPER: firma con Century Media Records e nuovo singolo ''Kinchyle (Goatkraft And Granite)''
23/10/2025 - 10:27
SHORES OF NULL: ascolta ''An Easy Way'' dallo split coi Convocation
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     