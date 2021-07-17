TUESDAY THE SKY: Jim Matheos torna con il terzo album, ''Indoor Enthusiast''

|
I Tuesday the Sky di Jim Matheos (Fates Warning, Arch/Matheos) hanno annunciato a sorpresa per il prossimo 24 ottobre 2021 il terzo album, Indoor Enthusiast, in uscita tramite Metal Blade Records.
L'album, interamente strumentale, è stato prodotto dallo stesso Matheos, e conterrà le seguenti tracce:
01. The Nearest Exit May Be Behind You
02. Ghost Train
03. Zugzwang
04. Does It Need to Be So Loud?
05. Bends Toward Light
06. The Last Lonely Lamppost
07. Get Lost
08. Between Wind and Water
09. Memento Mori
10. Set Fire to the Stars
11. Closure
Il primo singolo estratto dal disco, The Nearest Exit May Be Behind You, è ascoltabile in basso.