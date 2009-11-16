THE RUINS OF BEVERAST: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Tempelschlaf''

|
Il gruppo black/doom The Ruins of Beverast pubblicherà il nuovo album Tempelschlaf il 9 gennaio 2025 tramite Ván Records.
„Tempelschlaf“ is THE RUINS OF BEVERAST's seventh full-length output and sees the band carrying on their sonic morbidity, noises and melodies of a human habitat in its sunset era, while maintaining and refining the widescreen low end that has been sustaining their sound almost from the beginning.
On the instrumental side, „Tempelschlaf“ is stripped of quite some abdominal fat, forging the songs with a reduction in length and layers, cautiously leaning towards the stage part of things. Still, TROB's main discipline, the cineastic incarnation of audial nightmares, is omnipresent on the album. While synths and samples have always been playing a bizarrely adamant role in TROB's sound, they reach yet another level of psychedelia and insanity on „Tempelschlaf“.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Tempelschlaf
2. Day of the Poacher
3. Cathedral of Bleeding Statues
4. Alpha Fluids
5. Babel, You Scarlet Queen!
6. Last Theatre of the Sea
7. The Carrion Cocoon
Inoltre è online il primo singolo Alpha Fluids.