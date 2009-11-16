     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

24/10/25
WINO
Create or Die

24/10/25
JET JAGUAR
Severance

24/10/25
THEM
Psychedelic Enigma

24/10/25
HYPERWULFF
Addendum Two

24/10/25
SHIRAZ LANE
In Vertigo

24/10/25
SUNKEN
Lykke

24/10/25
SERJ TANKIAN
Covers, Collaborations & Collages

24/10/25
SOULFLY
Chama

24/10/25
NINE TREASURES
Seeking the Absolute

24/10/25
RUNEMAGICK
Cycle Of The Dying Sun

CONCERTI

25/10/25
WIND ROSE + ORDEN OGAN + ANGUS MCSIX
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

11/11/25
NEW MODEL ARMY
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

19/11/25
HELLOWEEN + BEAST IN BLACK
FORUM DI ASSAGO, VIA GIUSEPPE DI VITTORIO 6 - ASSAGO (MI)

19/11/25
HELLOWEEN + BEAST IN BLACK
UNIPOL FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

23/11/25
NAILED TO OBSCURITY + YOTH IRIA + OAK, ASH & THORN
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

29/11/25
ANNISOKAY
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

03/12/25
PERTURBATOR + KÆLAN MIKLA + GOST
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

07/12/25
BATTLE BEAST + DOMINUM + MAJESTICA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

07/12/25
ECLIPSE + REACH + ANDY AND THE ROCKETS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/12/25
MALPAGA WINTER NIGHT
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)
THE RUINS OF BEVERAST: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Tempelschlaf''
23/10/2025 - 10:37 (88 letture)

lisablack
Giovedì 23 Ottobre 2025, 11.16.09
1
Adorazione🤟.. Il 2026 inizia con un capolavoro
RECENSIONI
92
78
97
94
ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/10/2025 - 10:37
THE RUINS OF BEVERAST: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Tempelschlaf''
04/09/2025 - 08:39
THE RUINS OF BEVERAST: svelano i primi dettagli del nuovo album
27/01/2021 - 20:01
THE RUINS OF BEVERAST: tutto il nuovo ''The Thule Grimoires'' in streaming
07/01/2021 - 16:31
THE RUINS OF BEVERAST: ascolta ''Anchoress In Furs'' dal nuovo album
15/12/2020 - 15:51
THE RUINS OF BEVERAST: ascolta ''Kromlec'h Knell'' dal nuovo album
29/11/2020 - 19:09
THE RUINS OF BEVERAST: uscirà a febbraio ''The Thule Grimoires'', ecco i dettagli
28/11/2020 - 16:04
THE RUINS OF BEVERAST: annunciato il nuovo album ''The Thule Grimoires''
29/05/2020 - 12:20
THE RUINS OF BEVERAST: ascolta lo split album coi Almyrvi
24/03/2020 - 21:01
THE RUINS OF BEVERAST: ascolta un nuovo brano dallo split coi Mourning Beloveth
12/08/2017 - 17:21
THE RUINS OF BEVERAST: annunciato il tour europeo, una data in Italia
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/10/2025 - 11:06
ABYSMAL DAWN: pubblicano il singolo ''Cradle of Affliction''
23/10/2025 - 11:01
NORTHLANE: ritornano in Italia per il nuovo tour europeo
23/10/2025 - 10:58
PATRIARKH: con Arkona e Hate per tre concerti in Italia
23/10/2025 - 10:55
TENEBRO: online il lyric video di ''Impiccata''
23/10/2025 - 10:50
HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY: tre date in Italia
23/10/2025 - 10:47
VOIDCEREMONY: ascolta ''Failure of Ancient Wisdoms'' dal nuovo album ''Abditum''
23/10/2025 - 10:45
BLUT AUS NORD: ecco i dettagli di ''Ethereal Horizons'' e il video di ''The Ordeal''
23/10/2025 - 10:34
HELLRIPPER: firma con Century Media Records e nuovo singolo ''Kinchyle (Goatkraft And Granite)''
23/10/2025 - 10:27
SHORES OF NULL: ascolta ''An Easy Way'' dallo split coi Convocation
23/10/2025 - 10:24
LYCHGATE: un brano dal nuovo album ''Precipice''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     