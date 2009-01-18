SAMAEL: pubblicato il nuovo singolo ''Black Matter Manifesto''

|
I Samael hanno diffuso il video ufficiale realizzato per Black Matter Manifesto, primo singolo inedito dopo Hegemony di otto anni fa e pubblicato tramite Napalm Records.
Vorph about “Black Matter Manifesto”:
“Opposites in life have long been a recurring theme in the band's lyrics, which finally find resolution in the song ”Black Matter Manifesto.“ The quest for harmony ends where darkness reigns.”
Curtains up for SAMAEL: Eight long years after the release of their latest full-length album, Hegemony (2017), the Swiss eccentrics finally return in grand splendor. The new single, “Black Matter Manifesto”, mixed by Sky van Hoff (Lindemann, Sleep Token), is a journey through the different facets of SAMAEL’s music, from explosive rhythms to ultra-heavy passages, and it aims to become a benchmark in dark extreme music.