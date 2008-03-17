ROTTING CHRIST: in arrivo la versione BluRay del nuovo Live Album

|
I Rotting Christ hanno annunciato per il 12 dicembre la pubblicazione, tramite Season of Mist, della versione BluRay del loro ultimo Live Album 35 Years of Evil Existence – Live in Lycabettus.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo Like Father, Like Son.
Tracklist:
01. 666
02. P’Unchaw Kachun- Tuta Kachun
03. Fire God and Fear
04. Kata Ton Demona Eaytoy
05. Apage Satana
06. Dies Irae
07. Demonon Vrosis
08. Aealo
09. Like Father, Like Son
10.King of a Stellar War
11. Shadows Follow
12. Archon
01. The Sign of Evil Existence
02. Fgmenth Thy Gift
03. Societas Satanas
04. Forest of N’gai
05. Sorrowful Farewell
06. Among Two Storms
07. After Dark I Feel
08. Athanatoi Este
09.Nemecic
10. In Yumen Xibalba
11. Grandis Spiritus Diavolos
12. The Raven
13. Under the Name of Legion