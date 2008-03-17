     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Cover del Live Album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

31/10/25
MIASMATA
Subterrania

31/10/25
CHAT PILE
In the Earth Again

31/10/25
LUNATIC SOUL
The World Under Unsun

31/10/25
NIGHT IN GALES
Sylphlike (Re-Recordings 2025) [Reissue]

31/10/25
ONE OF NINE
Dawn of the Iron Shadow

31/10/25
HOWLING GIANT
Crucible & Ruin

31/10/25
STARLIGHT RITUAL
Rogue Angels

31/10/25
AQUILLA
Sentinels of New Dawn

31/10/25
BIANCA
Bianca

31/10/25
PRIMITIVE MAN
Observance

CONCERTI

11/11/25
NEW MODEL ARMY
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

19/11/25
HELLOWEEN + BEAST IN BLACK
FORUM DI ASSAGO, VIA GIUSEPPE DI VITTORIO 6 - ASSAGO (MI)

19/11/25
HELLOWEEN + BEAST IN BLACK
UNIPOL FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

23/11/25
NAILED TO OBSCURITY + YOTH IRIA + OAK, ASH & THORN
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

29/11/25
ANNISOKAY
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

03/12/25
PERTURBATOR + KÆLAN MIKLA + GOST
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

07/12/25
BATTLE BEAST + DOMINUM + MAJESTICA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

07/12/25
ECLIPSE + REACH + ANDY AND THE ROCKETS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/12/25
MALPAGA WINTER NIGHT
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

14/01/26
AIRBOURNE + TBA
ALCATRAZ - MILANO
ROTTING CHRIST: in arrivo la versione BluRay del nuovo Live Album
30/10/2025 - 18:16 (70 letture)

RECENSIONI
67
75
78
69
56
89
83
79
84
87
90
93
ARTICOLI
18/11/2018
Live Report
WATAIN + ROTTING CHRIST + PROFANATICA
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 11/11/18
31/10/2016
Live Report
INQUISITION + ROTTING CHRIST + MYSTIFIER
Circolo Colony, Brescia, 29/10/2016
12/06/2015
Live Report
ROTTING CHRIST (set old school) + GUEST
Traffic Club, Roma, 05/06/2015
28/05/2013
Live Report
ROTTING CHRIST + FORGOTTEN TOMB + GUESTS
Barbara Disco Lab, Catania (CT), 24.04.2013
02/12/2012
Live Report
CRADLE OF FILTH + GOD SEED + ROTTING CHRIST + DARKEND
Magazzini Generali, Milano, 27/11/2012
20/05/2011
Live Report
ROTTING CHRIST + OMNIUM GATHERUM + DAYLIGHT MISERY + DARKEND + altri
Init Club, Roma, 15/05/2011
17/03/2008
Live Report
ROTTING CHRIST + DISGUISED + INGRAVED
Il concerto di Bari
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
30/10/2025 - 18:16
ROTTING CHRIST: in arrivo la versione BluRay del nuovo Live Album
20/03/2025 - 09:31
KREATOR: una data in Italia con Rotting Christ e Warbringer
14/03/2025 - 18:24
ROTTING CHRIST: disponibile un brano dal prossimo Live Album
20/02/2025 - 15:59
ROTTING CHRIST: online video di ''Demonon Vrosis'' dal nuovo live album
06/02/2025 - 10:04
ROTTING CHRIST: ad aprile il live ''35 Years of Evil Existence – Live in Lycabettus'', ascolta un br
02/09/2024 - 16:36
BEHEMOTH: con Satyricon e Rotting Christ per una data a Milano
21/06/2024 - 18:00
ROTTING CHRIST: online il video animato di ''Primal Resurrection''
17/06/2024 - 15:43
ROTTING CHRIST: in streaming la clip di ''Yggdrasil'' dal nuovo album
11/06/2024 - 10:20
ROTTING CHRIST: pubblicano il video de ''La Lettera del Diavolo''
05/06/2024 - 15:50
ROTTING CHRIST: ecco il video animato di ''Pix Lax Dax''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
30/10/2025 - 18:23
TYKETTO: nel 2026 il nuovo album
30/10/2025 - 18:20
LANCER: annunciato lo scioglimento
30/10/2025 - 18:08
STELLAR CIRCUITS: ascolta la nuova ''Bury the Ashes''
30/10/2025 - 17:50
MIRACLE OF SOUND: ecco il singolo ''Fortune's Favour''
30/10/2025 - 16:30
ONE OF NINE: tutto il nuovo ''Dawn Of The Iron Shadow'' in streaming
30/10/2025 - 16:28
SAMAEL: pubblicato il nuovo singolo ''Black Matter Manifesto''
30/10/2025 - 11:09
A PERFECT CIRCLE: un concerto a Ferrara
30/10/2025 - 11:01
MEGADETH: una data con Anthrax, Black Label Society e Cavalera
28/10/2025 - 21:40
MOONSPELL: disponibile il live video di ''Extinct'' dal nuovo Live Album
28/10/2025 - 21:32
EQUILIBRIUM: ecco il nuovo singolo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     