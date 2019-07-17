     
 
Il Volantino del Festival
DISCHI IN USCITA

07/11/25
ILDARUNI
Divinum Sanguinem

07/11/25
SLASH
Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival [Live Album]

07/11/25
THE GLOOMY RADIANCE OF THE MOON
As the Stars Shatter in Agony

07/11/25
WALDGEFLUSTER
Knochengesänge

07/11/25
WALDGEFLUSTER
Knochengesänge II

07/11/25
VACUA
Mater

07/11/25
AGNOSTIC FRONT
Echoes In Eternity

07/11/25
NOVEMBRE
Words Of Indigo

07/11/25
KOSTNATĚNÍ
Přílišnost (Excess)

07/11/25
ASTRONOID
Stargod

CONCERTI

11/11/25
NEW MODEL ARMY
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

19/11/25
HELLOWEEN + BEAST IN BLACK
FORUM DI ASSAGO, VIA GIUSEPPE DI VITTORIO 6 - ASSAGO (MI)

19/11/25
HELLOWEEN + BEAST IN BLACK
UNIPOL FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

23/11/25
NAILED TO OBSCURITY + YOTH IRIA + OAK, ASH & THORN
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

29/11/25
ANNISOKAY
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

03/12/25
PERTURBATOR + KÆLAN MIKLA + GOST
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

07/12/25
BATTLE BEAST + DOMINUM + MAJESTICA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

07/12/25
ECLIPSE + REACH + ANDY AND THE ROCKETS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/12/25
MALPAGA WINTER NIGHT
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

14/01/26
AIRBOURNE + TBA
ALCATRAZ - MILANO
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: annunciate nuove band per l'edizione 2026
31/10/2025 - 18:38 (116 letture)

ARTICOLI
30/07/2023
Live Report
LUPPOLO IN ROCK
DAY 2 - Parco delle Colonie Padane, Cremona, 22/07/2023
29/07/2023
Live Report
LUPPOLO IN ROCK
DAY 1 - Parco delle Colonie padane, Cremona (CR), 21/07/2023
17/07/2019
Live Report
LUPPOLO IN ROCK
Parco ex Colonie Padane Cremona (CR), 13/07/ 2019
 
