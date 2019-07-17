LUPPOLO IN ROCK: annunciate nuove band per l'edizione 2026

|
L'organizzazione del Luppolo in Rock ha rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social, altre cinque band che parteciperanno all'edizione 2026 del festival cremonese che si terrà nella solita location del Parco Ex Colonie Padane tra il 17 e il 19 luglio 2026.
Di seguito il comunicato stampa:
🔥 Luppolo in Rock 2026: Overkill and White Lion are coming! 🔥
💥 OVERKILL (Sunday) – thrash metal legends ready to shake the stage ⚡️
🦁 WHITE LION (Friday) – ‘80s hair metal icons bringing riffs, hooks & pure energy 🎶
🌌 MAYFIRE (Saturday) – Norwegian prog metal meets electronic soundscapes
🇮🇹 Italian metal rising:
🔥 My Darkest Red (Friday) – dark’n’roll from the underground
🔥 Crisalide (Sunday) – thrash-death veterans since 1994 💀
🍺 3 days of metal, DJ sets, food & drink, craft market, and pure Luppolo vibes 🤘
🚌 New! Breakdown Tours → Official Travel Partner: hotel + shuttle + merch discounts!
🎟 Tickets on sale now:
→ Day pass €69 + fee
→ 3-day pass €179 + fee
🔗 www.liveticket.it/luppoloinrock
🌐 www.luppoloinrock.com
⚔️ Three days. One sound. One flame. ⚔️
#LuppoloInRock