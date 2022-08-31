CHARLOTTE WESSELS: disponibile il lyric video di ''Backup Plan''

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il lyric video di Backup Plan, brano della cantante Charlotte Wessels - con la collaborazione di Asger Mygind e presente sulla versione deluxe del suo album The Obsession uscita lo scorso 24 ottobre per la Napalm Records.
Tracklist:
01. Chasing Sunsets
02. Dopamine (feat. Simone Simons)
03. The Exorcism
04. Soulstice
05. The Crying Room
06. Ode To The West Wind (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)
07. Serpentine
08. Praise
09. All You Are
10. Vigor And Valor
11. Breathe; Extended
12. Soft Revolution (2024)
13. Backup Plan (feat. Asger Mygind/VOLA)
14. Dopamine (Dreamscape Version / feat. Simone Simons)
15. The Crying Room (Live At Dynamo Metalfest)
16. Soft Revolution (Live At Dynamo Metalfest)
17. The Exorcism (Live At Dynamo Metalfest)