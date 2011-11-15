MYRATH: ascolta ''Until the End'' con Elyze Ryd dal nuovo ''Wilderness of Mirrors''

|
I tunisini Myrath annunciano per il 27 marzo 2026 il loro prossimo disco in studio, Wilderness of Mirrors, che arriverà nei negozi tramite l'etichetta earMUSIC.
A sinistra potete vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:
01. The Funeral
02. Until the End
03. Breathing Near the Roar
04. Les Enfants du Soleil
05. Still the Dawn Will Come
06. The Clown
07. Soul of My Soul
08. Edge of the Night
09. Echoes of the Fallen
10. Through the Seasons
Il primo singolo, Until the End, vede la partecipazione della cantante degli Amaranthe, Elize Ryd, ed è ascoltabile di seguito: