Tenebris Cosmicis Tempora - Album Cover
DISCHI IN USCITA

10/11/25
CATHEDRAL
Society`s Pact With Satan

14/11/25
STELLAR CIRCUITS
Phantom - Phoenix

14/11/25
LAMP OF MURMUUR
The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy

14/11/25
VEILBURNER
Longing for Triumph, Reeking of Tragedy

14/11/25
YOUR INLAND EMPIRE
Your Inland Empire

14/11/25
CRISTIANO FILIPPINI`S FLAMES OF HEAVEN
Symphony of the Universe

14/11/25
VOIDCEREMONY
Abditum

14/11/25
MAUSOLEUM GATE
Space, Rituals and Magick

14/11/25
BELL WITCH
Stygian Bough Vol. II

14/11/25
HEIMLAND
Der Torv Moeter Hav

CONCERTI

11/11/25
NEW MODEL ARMY
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

19/11/25
HELLOWEEN + BEAST IN BLACK
FORUM DI ASSAGO, VIA GIUSEPPE DI VITTORIO 6 - ASSAGO (MI)

19/11/25
HELLOWEEN + BEAST IN BLACK
UNIPOL FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

23/11/25
NAILED TO OBSCURITY + YOTH IRIA + OAK, ASH & THORN
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

29/11/25
ANNISOKAY
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

03/12/25
PERTURBATOR + KÆLAN MIKLA + GOST
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

07/12/25
BATTLE BEAST + DOMINUM + MAJESTICA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

07/12/25
ECLIPSE + REACH + ANDY AND THE ROCKETS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/12/25
MALPAGA WINTER NIGHT
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

14/01/26
AIRBOURNE + TBA
ALCATRAZ - MILANO
DECONSTRUCTING SEQUENCE: ascolta un brano dal nuovo album ''Tenebris Cosmicis Tempora''
07/11/2025 - 21:41 (43 letture)

07/11/2025 - 21:41
DECONSTRUCTING SEQUENCE: ascolta un brano dal nuovo album ''Tenebris Cosmicis Tempora''
