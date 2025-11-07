DECONSTRUCTING SEQUENCE: ascolta un brano dal nuovo album ''Tenebris Cosmicis Tempora''

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile ascoltare The Last Terraform - A Eulogy for a Failed Dream, brano dei Deconstructing Sequence tratto dal loro nuovo album Tenebris Cosmicis Tempora in uscita oggi, 7 novembre, per la Black Lion Records.
Tracklist:
01. A Journey through the Event Horizon
02. Echoes of a Dying World
03. Wulfsige Walbend
04. The Last Terraform - A Eulogy of a Failed Dream
05. Cyber Angels - Masters of Opression
06. The Final Battle for Dominance in the Binary Realms
07. The Undying Void
08. Ethereal Descent Into Chaos
09. Torn Between Worlds
10. Igniting the Skies of Creation