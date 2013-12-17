|
THERION: ecco il live video di ''The Rise of Sodom and Gomorrah''
14/11/2025 - 15:19 (227 letture)
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il live video di The Rise of Sodom and Gomorrah, brano dei Therion tratto dal loro nuovo Live Album Con Orquesta in uscita il 30 gennaio 2026 per la Napalm Records.
Tracklist - CD 1:
01. The Blood of Kingu
02. The Ruler of Tamag
03. The Birth of Venus Illegitima
04. Tuonela
05. Twilight of the Gods
06. Mon Amour mon Ami
07. La Maritza
08. Via Nocturna
09. Asgård
10. Draconian Trilogy
CD 2
01. Ginnungagap
02. Ten Courts of Diyu
03. Litany of the Fallen
04. Siren of the Woods
05. Son of the Staves of Time
06. Lemuria
07. Sitra Ahra
08. Quetzalcoatl
09. The Rise of Sodom and Gomorrah
10. To Mega Therion
BluRay/DVD
01. The Blood of Kingu
02. The Ruler of Tamag
03. The Birth of Venus Illegitima
04. Tuonela
05. Twilight of the Gods
06. Mon Amour mon Ami
07. La Maritza
08. Via Nocturna
09. Asgård
10. Draconian Trilogy
11. Ginnungagap
12. Ten Courts of Diyu
13. Litany of the Fallen
14. Siren of the Woods
15. Son of the Staves of Time
16. Lemuria
17. Sitra Ahra
18. Quetzalcoatl
19. The Rise of Sodom and Gomorrah
20. To Mega Therion
21. Bonus Material: Rehearsal
3
Rob,quei due dischi sono entrambi splendidi...poi su Theli c\'è quella splendida To Mega Therion,da applausi.
2
Vovin e ancor di più Theli, tra i vertici assoluti degli anni \'90.
Martina Hornbacher mio sogno indiscusso di quegli anni. Mi spiace non aver visto Wine of Aluqah, probabilmente il loro pezzo che assolutamente preferisco di più
1
Che pezzo sublime...Vovin lo adoro.Grande band,anche se l\'ultimo in studio mi ha un po\' deluso(naturalmente mi riferisco alla terza parte del Leviatano).
