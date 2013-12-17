THERION: ecco il live video di ''The Rise of Sodom and Gomorrah''

14/11/2025 - 15:19 (227 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Federico "Vandroy" Landini 3 Rob,quei due dischi sono entrambi splendidi...poi su Theli c\'è quella splendida To Mega Therion,da applausi. 2 Vovin e ancor di più Theli, tra i vertici assoluti degli anni \'90. Martina Hornbacher mio sogno indiscusso di quegli anni. Mi spiace non aver visto Wine of Aluqah, probabilmente il loro pezzo che assolutamente preferisco di più 1 Che pezzo sublime...Vovin lo adoro.Grande band,anche se l\'ultimo in studio mi ha un po\' deluso(naturalmente mi riferisco alla terza parte del Leviatano).