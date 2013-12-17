     
 
THERION: ecco il live video di ''The Rise of Sodom and Gomorrah''
14/11/2025 - 15:19 (227 letture)

progster78
Venerdì 14 Novembre 2025, 19.25.46
3
Rob,quei due dischi sono entrambi splendidi...poi su Theli c\'è quella splendida To Mega Therion,da applausi.
Rob Fleming
Venerdì 14 Novembre 2025, 17.45.16
2
Vovin e ancor di più Theli, tra i vertici assoluti degli anni \'90. Martina Hornbacher mio sogno indiscusso di quegli anni. Mi spiace non aver visto Wine of Aluqah, probabilmente il loro pezzo che assolutamente preferisco di più
progster78
Venerdì 14 Novembre 2025, 16.37.17
1
Che pezzo sublime...Vovin lo adoro.Grande band,anche se l\'ultimo in studio mi ha un po\' deluso(naturalmente mi riferisco alla terza parte del Leviatano).
RECENSIONI
80
77
82
78
57
76
78
84
80
74
93
89
79
83
ARTICOLI
27/01/2021
Intervista
THERION
Una sfida per noi, una sfida per i fan
26/01/2018
Intervista
THERION
Un sound check per il teatro
27/09/2016
Intervista
THERION
Piccola storia dall'Agglutination
24/01/2016
Live Report
THERION + LUCIFERIAN LIGHT ORCHESTRA + EGO FALL + IMPERIAL AGE
Circolo Colony, Brescia (BS), 19/01/2016
21/12/2013
Live Report
THERION + ARKONA + COMA + SOUND STORM
Rock'n'Roll Arena, Romagnano Sesia (NO),17/12/2013
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
14/11/2025 - 15:19
THERION: ecco il live video di ''The Rise of Sodom and Gomorrah''
15/12/2023 - 19:01
THERION: pubblicato il singolo ''Nummo''
06/12/2023 - 08:09
THERION: due concerti in Italia
23/11/2023 - 15:19
THERION: il video del singolo ''Ruler of Tamag''
15/11/2023 - 16:42
THERION: guarda il video di ''Ayahuasca''
19/10/2023 - 21:21
THERION: ecco il lyric video di ''Ruler of Tamag'' dal nuovo album
20/09/2023 - 23:08
THERION: annunciato il nuovo album ''Leviathan III''
28/04/2023 - 10:10
THERION: firmano con Napalm Records
01/11/2022 - 11:11
THERION: disponibile il singolo ''Codex Gigas''
01/10/2022 - 12:49
THERION: il video del nuovo singolo ''Marijin Min Nar''
