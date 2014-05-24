ABYSMAL GRIEF: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Taetra Philosophia''

|
La formazione doom/heavy Abysmal grief pubblicherà il nuovo album Taetra Philosophia il 12 dicembre in digitale tramite Avantgarde Music.
The wait is over! Over four years have passed since Italian doom/black metal veterans Abysmal Grief released their latest studio record, Funeral Cult of Personality. The Italian band has been extremely active nonetheless, releasing several compilations and live albums via Avantgarde Music, and it’s now time to announce their new full length album: Taetra Philosophia!
Taetra Philosophia sees Abysmal Grief back to the original three piece lineup after twelve years as a quartet, consisting in Regen Graves (guitars and drums), Labes C. Necrothytus (keyboards and vocals) and Lord Alastair (bass). Its seven songs were written and recorded along four years at Chrismon Studio, then mixed in one single take by Regen Graves and Emanuele Cioncoloni in Genoa, at ElFish Studio.
With a picture by Simone Salvatori (Spiritual Front, Morgue Ensemble) as front art, Abysmal Grief’s Taetra Philosophia will be available worldwide on CD, LP and digital December 12th via Avantgarde Music. Preorders are now available via Sound Cave and Bandcamp!
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Deus Cornatus
2. Taetra Philosophia
3. Ambulacrum Luctus
4. Lumen ad Urnam
5. Corpus Mortuum
6. Speculum Fractum
7. Lamentum
Inoltre è online la titletrack.