ECTOVOID: annunciato il nuovo ''In Unreality`s Coffin'', online un brano

I deathster Ectovoid pubblicheranno il nuovo album In Unreality`s Coffin il 9 gennaio 2025 tramite Everlasting Spew Records.
From the abyssal and blistering depths of Alabama and featuring members from Seraphic Entombment and Father Befouled, ECTOVOID return with their new album "In Unreality’s Coffin"! An exhumation of death metal’s spectral essence and a relentless pulse of putrefaction, summoning shadows into eternal decay and entombing listeners in cavernous pummeling riffs!
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Dissonance Corporeum
2. Collapsing Spiritual Nebula
3. Intrusive Illusions (Echoes From A Distant Plane)
4. Formless Seeking Form
5. Irradiated Self
6. In Unreality's Coffin
7. Erroneous Birth
8. It Is Without Shape...
9. In Anguished Levitation
Inoltre è online il singolo Collapsing Spiritual Nebula.