21/11/25
SISTER
The Way We Fall

21/11/25
THE HALO EFFECT
We Are Shadows [EP]

21/11/25
STRYPER
The Greatest Gift of All

21/11/25
BLOODBOUND
Fields of Swords

21/11/25
SUN OF THE DYING
A Throne of Ashes

21/11/25
SPOCK`S BEARD
The Archaeoptimist

21/11/25
SAINTED SINNERS
High on Fire

21/11/25
SORTILEGE
Le Poids De L’Âme

21/11/25
PEARLS & FLAMES
Spread Your Wings

21/11/25
DANKO JONES
Leo Rising

19/11/25
HELLOWEEN + BEAST IN BLACK
FORUM DI ASSAGO, VIA GIUSEPPE DI VITTORIO 6 - ASSAGO (MI)

19/11/25
HELLOWEEN + BEAST IN BLACK
UNIPOL FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

23/11/25
NAILED TO OBSCURITY + YOTH IRIA + OAK, ASH & THORN
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

29/11/25
ANNISOKAY
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

03/12/25
PERTURBATOR + KÆLAN MIKLA + GOST
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

07/12/25
BATTLE BEAST + DOMINUM + MAJESTICA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

07/12/25
ECLIPSE + REACH + ANDY AND THE ROCKETS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/12/25
MALPAGA WINTER NIGHT
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

14/01/26
AIRBOURNE + TBA
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

26/01/26
HAMMERFALL + TBA
ALCATRAZ - MILANO
ECTOVOID: annunciato il nuovo ''In Unreality`s Coffin'', online un brano
18/11/2025 - 10:40 (54 letture)

18/11/2025 - 10:40
ECTOVOID: annunciato il nuovo ''In Unreality`s Coffin'', online un brano
09/12/2018 - 15:35
ECTOVOID: tornano a gennaio con l'EP 'Inner Death', ecco il singolo
05/07/2015 - 09:42
ECTOVOID: in arrivo 'Dark Abstraction', ecco un brano estratto
18/11/2025 - 11:47
DEEP PURPLE: aggiunta una data a Milano ad ottobre 2026
18/11/2025 - 10:51
IRON MAIDEN: i Trivium apriranno la data a San Siro
18/11/2025 - 10:48
ELLENDE: diffuso il videoclip del singolo ''Wahrheit Teil II''
18/11/2025 - 10:46
VRAZORTH: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Vornic Tides''
18/11/2025 - 10:34
NEL BUIO: a dicembre il debutto ''Nel Buio'', ascolta ''eppur perdona''
18/11/2025 - 10:28
ABYSMAL GRIEF: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Taetra Philosophia''
18/11/2025 - 10:25
SVALBARD: online la loro ultima canzone ''If We Could Still Be Saved''
18/11/2025 - 10:21
TENEBRO: ascolta ''Jennifer'' dal nuovo album ''Una Lama d’Argento''
18/11/2025 - 10:17
POWERWOLF: ecco il live video di ''Armata Stringoi''
18/11/2025 - 10:14
AURI: disponibile il lyric video di ''Libraries of Love''
 
