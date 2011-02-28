VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: in arrivo il nuovo ''Armada – An Orchestral Voyage''

|
I Visions of Atlantis hanno annunciato per il 6 febbraio 2026 la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, della versione orchestrale del loro ultimo disco Armada, intitolata Armada – An Orchestral Voyage.
Di seguito potete ascoltare Ashes to the Sea.
Tracklist:
01. To Those Who Choose to Fight
02. The Land of the Free
03. Monsters
04. Tonight I’m Alive
05. Armada
06. The Dead of the Sea
07. Ashes to the Sea
08. Hellfire
09. Collide
10. Magic of the Night
11. Underwater
12. Where the Sky and Ocean Blend