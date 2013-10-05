     
 
05/12/25
JOURS PALES
Résonances

05/12/25
BLOOD RED THRONE
Siltskin

05/12/25
SEPULCHRAL
Beneath The Shroud

05/12/25
ENTHRONED
Ashspawn

05/12/25
PERSEFONE
Live in Andorra [Live Album]

11/12/25
HEALTH
Conflict DLC

12/12/25
CORELEONI
Live at Hallenstadion Zurich [Live Album]

12/12/25
MARTROD
Draumsýnir eldsins

12/12/25
JAN AKKERMAN
My Focus - Live Under the Rainbow

12/12/25
ROTTEN SOUND
Mass Extinction

03/12/25
PERTURBATOR + KÆLAN MIKLA + GOST
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

07/12/25
BATTLE BEAST + DOMINUM + MAJESTICA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

07/12/25
ECLIPSE + REACH + ANDY AND THE ROCKETS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/12/25
MALPAGA WINTER NIGHT
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

14/01/26
AIRBOURNE + TBA
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

26/01/26
HAMMERFALL + TBA
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

20/02/26
FAETOOTH
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

21/02/26
FAETOOTH
FREAKOUT CLUB - BOLOGNA

06/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

07/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO
DEFRAG - ROMA
RUNNING WILD: nuovo album previsto per il 2026
30/11/2025 - 20:14 (48 letture)

07/10/2013
Intervista
RUNNING WILD
Soldiers of Fortune
05/10/2013
Articolo
RUNNING WILD
Dai cancelli del Purgatorio alla resilienza
 
30/11/2025 - 20:14
RUNNING WILD: nuovo album previsto per il 2026
17/01/2025 - 16:54
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: annunciati i Running Wild come headliner della seconda giornata e altre band
04/06/2024 - 10:45
RUNNING WILD: previsto per il 2025 il nuovo album
30/11/2023 - 08:00
RUNNING WILD: previsto un nuovo disco nel 2024
20/02/2023 - 10:18
RUNNING WILD: è deceduto l'ex chitarrista Majk Moti
24/09/2021 - 18:09
RUNNING WILD: diffuso il lyric video del singolo ''The Shellback'' dal nuovo album
13/08/2021 - 12:16
RUNNING WILD: il lyric video di ''Diamonds & Pearls'' dal nuovo ''Blood on Blood''
01/08/2021 - 01:06
RUNNING WILD: il nuovo ''Blood on Blood'' esce ad ottobre
05/02/2021 - 19:41
RUNNING WILD: al lavoro sul prossimo disco
22/11/2019 - 12:04
RUNNING WILD: online l'audio di ''Ride On The Wild Side''
30/11/2025 - 20:07
DUST: firmano con ROCKSHOTS Records
30/11/2025 - 20:00
DEFACED: in arrivo a gennaio il nuovo ''Icon''
30/11/2025 - 12:57
MELISSA BONNY: ascolta il brano ''Snow on Mars''
30/11/2025 - 12:19
METAL CHURCH: nuova formazione e singolo online
29/11/2025 - 12:19
MORTE FRANCE: in streaming un brano da ''Hesperia''
29/11/2025 - 12:14
LOVEBITES: in arrivo a febbraio il nuovo ''Outstanding Power''
29/11/2025 - 12:09
FEUERSCHWANZ: in streaming il live video di ''Knightclub''
29/11/2025 - 11:39
MIDNITE CITY: ecco la clip di ''Seeing is Believing''
29/11/2025 - 11:33
OBSCURITY: a gennaio il nuovo ''Ascheregen''
29/11/2025 - 11:26
CRISTIANO FILIPPINI'S FLAMES OF HEAVEN: online una clip dal nuovo album
 
