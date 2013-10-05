RUNNING WILD: nuovo album previsto per il 2026

|
I Running Wild hanno rivelato, tramite i propri canali social, che il nuovo album della band arriverà nel 2026.
Restiamo in attesa di ulteriori dettagli.
"Dear fans, It's been a long time that you haven't heard something about the development of the new studio album. In the beginning of this year I had to prepare everything for the summer festivals we played during June, July and August. Some unforeseen problems arose which had to be solved.
Then we played the 5 successful summer festivals and after finishing these I felt ill and got corona. This all set me back in finishing the new album. But since the end of September I was able again working on the songs and I hope that everything is finished before Christmas and that the actual recordings can start in January.
The goal is to release the album before our gig at the Wacken Open Air next summer. I know you are all waiting for new music and I can assure you that it will be worth the wait. I will get back to you with some actual news before the end of this year.
Until then hoist the sails......a storm is coming!"
Your Rock N' Rolf