GREYSTONE CANYON: ecco il singolo ''Stealing our Freedom''

I Greystone Canyon hanno reso disponibile, tramite i canali social della ROCKSHOTS Records, il video di Stealing Our Freedom.
Il brano è tratto dal loro nuovo album misto di cover e inediti Something Borrowed…Something New in uscita il 5 dicembre.
Tracklist:
01. Doctor, Doctor (UFO cover)
02. Just Got Paid (ZZ Top cover)
03. Drives Us
04. Immigrant Song (Led Zeppelin cover)
05. Friend of the Fox
06. Suicide (Thin Lizzy cover)
07. Hey, Hey, My, My (Into the Black) (Neil Young cover)
08. AAF
09. Stealing Our Freedom