VALDRIN: in uscita la riedizione del disco di esordio ''Beyond the Forest''

I black metaller Valdrin hanno annunciato per il 27 marzo la pubblicazione, tramite Avantgarde Music, della riedizione del loro disco di esordio Beyond the Forest.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo Battles in the Medieval Sky.
Tracklist:
01. A Drain in the River
02. Beyond The Forest
03. Rusalka Succubus
04. Serpent Willow
05. Impaled Visions Breed Within the Vines
06. Calling to the Canidae Hordes
07. Through the Catacombs
08. Come Forth
09. Darkness as Black as Evil
10. Battles in the Medieval Sky
11. In the Vortex Of Time_Relinquish Flesh
12. Forgotten Souls