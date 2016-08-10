     
 
METAL CHURCH: ad aprile il nuovo ''Dead to Rights''
07/02/2026 - 11:50 (300 letture)

Mic
Sabato 7 Febbraio 2026, 20.53.02
6
Ci vorrebbe la recensione della band Wayne, album dal titolo provocatorio Metal Church. Con Craig Wells alla chitarra. Non è male per niente
Mr.Skroto
Sabato 7 Febbraio 2026, 18.42.58
5
Oh c4zzo c\'è....pardon!
Mr.Skroto
Sabato 7 Febbraio 2026, 18.41.15
4
...a quando la recensione di Human Factor? Se non sbaglio è l\'unico che manca! 😲
Sadwings
Sabato 7 Febbraio 2026, 18.37.17
3
Sembra però una parodia di David wayne
Mic
Sabato 7 Febbraio 2026, 14.45.28
2
Il cantante è inguardabile, ma ciò che conta è la voce. Rimanda un po\' alvecchio Wayne. Avrei preferito un alteo disco con Lopes. Ellefson e battrrista ottimiacquisti! Li ho tutti, e prenderò anche questo
lisablack
Sabato 7 Febbraio 2026, 13.59.20
1
Questo lo compro.. Grandiosi e copertina strafiga
