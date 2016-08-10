METAL CHURCH: ad aprile il nuovo ''Dead to Rights''

I Metal Church
hanno annunciato il loro tredicesimo album in studio, Dead to Rights
, in arrivo il 10 aprile 2026 tramite l'etichetta RatPak Records
.
Il disco è stato co-prodotto dal chitarrista Kurdt Vanderhoof
e da Chris "Zeuss" Harris
.
Ecco la tracklist:01. Brainwash Game
02. F.A.F.O.
03. Dead to Rights
04. Deep Cover Shakedown
05. Feet to the Fire
06. The Show
07. Heaven Knows (Slip Away)
08. No Memory
09. Wasted Time
10. My Wrath
Ricordiamo la formazione inedita che suonerà sul disco: potete trovarla qui
.