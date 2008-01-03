AYREON: i dettagli di ''30th Anniversary – An Amazing Flight Through Time''

|
Gli Ayreon hanno annunciato per il 22 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite Music Theories Recordings / Artone, del loro nuovo Live Album 30th Anniversary – An Amazing Flight Through Time.
Di seguito potete vedere la clip di Loser.
Tracklist - Disc 1:
01. Dream Sequencer 1
02. My House on Mars
03. Sail Away to Avalon
04. Green and Cream
05. Days of the Knights
06. Childhood
07. Dragon on the Sea
08. Sign
09. Sea Of Machines
10. The Year of ’41
11. The First Man on Earth
12. The Lighthouse/The Argument 2/The Parting
13. Carried by the Wind
14. Dream Sequencer 2
15. The Theory of Everything
16. Actual Fantasy
17. Into the Black Hole
Tracklist - Disc 2:
01. Dreamtime
02. Dawn of a Million Souls
03. Valley of the Queens
04. Loser
05. Band Introduction Mike
06. The Castle Hall
07. Amazing Flight in Space
08. Everybody Dies
09. Speech Arjen and Joost
10. Set your Controls
11. Dream Sequencer 3
12. Isolation
Disc 3 - DVD:
• Full Live Show (146 minutes!)
• Fan Reactions
• DD 5.1 audio
Disc 4 - Bluray:
• Full Live Show (almost 146 minutes!)
• Fan Reactions.
• DTS 5.1 audio
Disc 5 - Blu-ray (exclusive to the artbook):
• Almost 4 hours of interviews with Arjen and Joost, the singers, the band and the crew