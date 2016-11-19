     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco dal vivo
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

18/02/26
CLAWFINGER
Before We All Die

18/02/26
LOVEBITES
Outstanding Power

20/02/26
ROZARIO
Northern Crusaders

20/02/26
BELZEBONG
The End Is High

20/02/26
INCANDESCENCE
Hors Temps

20/02/26
EYE OF MELIAN
Forest of Forgetting

20/02/26
GALIBOT
Euch’Mau Noir bis

20/02/26
MICHAEL MONROE
Outerstellar

20/02/26
LEAD INJECTOR
Witching Attack

20/02/26
DAIDALOS
Dante

CONCERTI

20/02/26
FAETOOTH
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

21/02/26
FAETOOTH
FREAKOUT CLUB - BOLOGNA

06/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

07/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO
DEFRAG - ROMA

08/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + HOUR OF PENANCE + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO + JUMPSCARE
DUEL CLUB - POZZUOLI (NA)

07/04/26
KREATOR + CARCASS + EXODUS + NAILS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

23/05/26
THE GATHERING
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

11/07/26
DOGSTAR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE - ROMA

12/07/26
DOGSTAR
FIERA DEL LEVANTE - BARI

14/07/26
DOGSTAR
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE
PRONG: ascolta la versione live di ''Snap Your Fingers, Snap Your Neck'' dal nuovo album dal vivo
14/02/2026 - 15:34 (67 letture)

RECENSIONI
75
66
73
80
82
67
76
70
83
78
75
ARTICOLI
23/11/2016
Live Report
BATTLE OF THE BAYS EUROPEAN TOUR: OBITUARY + EXODUS + PRONG + KING PARROT
Zona Roveri Music Factory, Bologna (BO), 19/11/2016
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
14/02/2026 - 15:34
PRONG: ascolta la versione live di ''Snap Your Fingers, Snap Your Neck'' dal nuovo album dal vivo
26/06/2025 - 16:47
PRONG: entrano nel roster di Napalm Records
07/09/2023 - 09:47
PRONG: ecco il video ufficiale di ''The Descendent''
04/08/2023 - 19:04
PRONG: a ottobre il nuovo album ''State of Emergency''
17/02/2023 - 18:09
THE BANISHMENT: ascolta ''Right'' con Tommy Victor dei Prong
12/01/2023 - 12:38
PRONG: disponibile l'inedita "Breaking Point"
12/10/2022 - 14:10
PRONG: nuovo album nel 2023
29/11/2019 - 09:57
PRONG: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo EP
25/10/2019 - 14:24
PRONG: ascolta la nuova ''End Of Sanity''
01/10/2019 - 17:17
PRONG: tutti i dettagli del nuovo EP
ULTIME NOTIZIE
14/02/2026 - 15:51
GHOST: il video di ''Umbra''
14/02/2026 - 15:43
MALEVOLENCE: fondano una propria etichetta e pubblicano ''Silhouette''
13/02/2026 - 18:43
POWER PALADIN: in streaming il brano ''Glade Lords of Athel Loren''
13/02/2026 - 18:35
CARPENTER BRUT: presentato il singolo ''Speed or Perish''
13/02/2026 - 18:27
CHARIOTS OVERDRIVE: annunciato per aprile l'esordio discografico ''The End of Antiquity''
13/02/2026 - 18:16
FEUDALESIMO E LIBERTA: svelano il bill completo della nuova edizione
13/02/2026 - 18:05
HECATE ENTHRONED: previsto per maggio il nuovo album, ecco un brano
13/02/2026 - 17:58
BIG BIG TRAIN: disponibile la clip live in acustico di ''Chimaera''
13/02/2026 - 17:49
THE SCALAR PROCESS: in streaming ''Illness'' da ''Agnomysticism''
13/02/2026 - 17:10
TEMPLE BALLS: online un brano dal nuovo album omonimo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     