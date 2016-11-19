PRONG: ascolta la versione live di ''Snap Your Fingers, Snap Your Neck'' dal nuovo album dal vivo

|
I thrasher Prong pubblicheranno per SPV/Steamhammer il loro prossimo album dal vivo, Live and Uncleansed, in data 6 marzo 2026.
Snap Your Fingers, Snap Your Neck è stata scelta come singolo promozionale, ed è disponibile in calce alla notizia.
Ecco la tracklist:
01. Revenge…Best Served Cold
02. Inheritance
03. The Descent
04. One Outnumbered
05. No Question
06. Sublime
07. Not of This Earth
08. Home Rule
09. Ultimate Authority
10. Snap Your Fingers, Snap Your Neck
11. However It May End
Bonus Track (solo su CD):
12. Out of This Misery
13. Corpus Delicti
14. Whose Fist is This Anyway?