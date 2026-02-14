SANCTUM PYRE: a marzo il nuovo ''He Who Remains''

|
Gli heavy-power metaller Sanctum Pyre hanno annunciato per il 20 marzo la pubblicazione, tramite Steel Gallery Records, del loro nuovo album He Who Remains.
Di seguito potete ascoltare i brani Ride Through Fire, The Oath e Break Thy Chains.
Tracklist:
01. Break Thy Chains
02. Ride Through Fire
03. Behold The Thrones
04. Pay The Price
05. The Hammer And The Cross
06. The Oath
07. She Was Flame
08. He Who Remains
09. Daughter Of The Wind (feat. Thomas Karam & Shlomit Levi)
10. The Veil Is Torn (Exclusive CD Bonus Track feat. Thomas Karam)