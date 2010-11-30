     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

24/02/26
PRISON OF MIRRORS
De Sepulchris Occultis et Igne Profanationis

24/02/26
GABRIELS
Fist Of The Seven Stars Act 5, The Final Conflict

27/02/26
SLAGMAUR
Hulders Ritual

27/02/26
NECROFIER
Transcend Into Oblivion

27/02/26
GLADENFOLD
Soulbound

27/02/26
NOTHING
A Short History of Decay

27/02/26
MARLUGUBRE
Per Amor Nymphae

27/02/26
BURNING PATH
Burning Path

27/02/26
JOEL HOEKSTRA`13
From the Fade

27/02/26
ULVER
Neverland

CONCERTI

06/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

07/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO
DEFRAG - ROMA

08/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + HOUR OF PENANCE + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO + JUMPSCARE
DUEL CLUB - POZZUOLI (NA)

07/04/26
KREATOR + CARCASS + EXODUS + NAILS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

23/05/26
THE GATHERING
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

11/07/26
DOGSTAR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE - ROMA

12/07/26
DOGSTAR
FIERA DEL LEVANTE - BARI

14/07/26
DOGSTAR
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

15/07/26
DOGSTAR
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

30/03/27
RUSH
Unipol Dome - Milano
CRIMSON GLORY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Chasing The Hydra''
23/02/2026 - 18:39 (81 letture)

progster78
Lunedì 23 Febbraio 2026, 20.03.42
4
LAMBRUSCORE,ormai è una nuova lingua...il lambruscorese,anche se le ultime sette lettere nella mia regione sono altro
LAMBRUSCORE
Lunedì 23 Febbraio 2026, 19.54.21
3
Progster mi hai anticipato, stavo scrivendo il ritornello, ino ivo sino ivo spino ivoo
progster78
Lunedì 23 Febbraio 2026, 19.33.30
2
Ho premuto play,per un attimo ho pensato Red Sharks...cmq non è male.
Zess
Lunedì 23 Febbraio 2026, 19.21.17
1
Mmm... non so. Il nuovo cantante è bravo, ma tra autocitazioni, ritornelli sgonfi e riff banali, la canzone scivola via quasi nell\'anonimato. Davvero un peccato, mi aspettavo molto. Vedremo il resto, ma premesse non buone.
RECENSIONI
65
93
91
ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/02/2026 - 18:39
CRIMSON GLORY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Chasing The Hydra''
04/05/2025 - 17:49
CRIMSON GLORY: a breve la fine delle registrazioni del nuovo disco
19/06/2024 - 21:52
CRIMSON GLORY: previsto per il 2025 il nuovo album
22/01/2024 - 00:01
CRIMSON GLORY: ‘‘Triskaideka’’ è il primo singolo dopo il ritorno sulle scene
26/12/2023 - 21:16
CRIMSON GLORY: tornano in attività
11/04/2014 - 16:00
CRIMSON GLORY: arrestato per droga il chitarrista
02/09/2012 - 15:34
CRIMSON GLORY: versione demo di un nuovo brano disponibile online
19/07/2011 - 13:00
CRIMSON GLORY: video dall'esibizione in Olanda
11/07/2011 - 12:11
NIGHTMARE: cover dei Crimson Glory in memoria di Midnight
30/11/2010 - 20:35
CRIMSON GLORY: una data in Italia!
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/02/2026 - 17:34
TOMAHAWK: ritornano in attività
23/02/2026 - 11:18
RUSH: una data in Italia nel 2027
23/02/2026 - 10:37
LOMSK: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Of Iron and Blood''
23/02/2026 - 10:33
EXHUMED: ascolta il nuovo album ''Red Asphalt''
23/02/2026 - 10:28
OPERA IX: primi dettagli del nuovo album ''Veneficium''
23/02/2026 - 10:24
BEYOND CREATION: pubblicano la nuova ''Reverence''
22/02/2026 - 13:39
GUS G.: torna ad aprile con il disco solista ''Steel Burner''
21/02/2026 - 12:41
CLAWFINGER: il video della titletrack di ''Before We All Die''
21/02/2026 - 12:26
VOLBEAT: Flemming C. Lund entra ufficialmente in formazione
21/02/2026 - 10:35
PRIMAL FEAR: disponibile il singolo ''One''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     