CRIMSON GLORY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Chasing The Hydra''

La formazione power/prog metal Crimson Glory
pubblicheranno il nuovo album Chasing The Hydra
il 17 aprile 2026 tramite BraveWords Records
.
La band è formata da:
- Travis Wills
- cantante
- Ben Jackson
- chitarra
- Mark Borgmeyer
- chitarra
- Jeff Lords
- basso
- Dana Burnell
- batteria
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:1. Redden the Sun
2. Chasing the Hydra
3. Broken Together
4. Angel in My Nightmare
5. Indelible Ashes
6. Beyond the Unknown
7. Armor Against Fate
8. Pearls of Dust
9. Triskaideka
Ricordiamo inoltre che la band sarà presente nell'edizione 2026 del Luppolo in Rock
.
Inoltre è disponibile la titletrack del nuovo album.