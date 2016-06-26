CRYPTIC SHIFT: ascolta ''Cryogenically Frozen''

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile ascoltare Cryogenically Frozen, brano dei Cryptic Shift tratto dal loro nuovo album Overspace & Supertime in uscita il 27 febbraio per la Metal Blade Records.
Tracklist:
01. Cryogenically Frozen
02. Stratocumulus Evergaol
I. Informant On Capathine
II. Reconnaissance On Ichneaumonoidia
III. Sagittarius-Carina Galaxic Marine Corps: Deploy To HD 10180 h
IV. Into The Atmosphere Of A Gas Giant
V. Alien Sorceress: Entrance Theme
VI. Fossil Cargo
03. Hyperspace Topography
04. Hexagonal Eyes (Diverity Trepaphymphasyzm)
05. Overspace & Supertime
I. Perfect Time, Furthest Sense
II. A Meeting With Asa'llŭahi
III. Rasskhazu
IV. Within The Hexagonal Tide