DRUDKH: ascolta ''Memory'' dal nuovo EP ''Thaw''

I blackster Drudkh pubblicheranno il nuovo EP Відлига (Thaw) il 24 aprile 2026 tramite Season of Mist.
Formed in Ukraine, DRUDKH have long shaped a body of work defined by atmosphere, patience, and inner exile. Their music consistently privileges emotional continuity over exposition, drawing strength from restraint and repetition.
‘Thaw’ stands as a direct continuation of the album ‘Shadow Play’, conceived during the same creative period and sharing its emotional and thematic foundation. Rather than expanding outward, the EP turns inward, presenting three compositions that function as a distilled appendix to the album’s world. ‘Thaw’ explores transition as instability, as a moment where movement begins while the surrounding landscape remains frozen. The songs unfold slowly, marked by suspended melodies, unresolved structures, and a heightened sense of stillness. Themes of memory, liminality, and fragile transformation are allowed to surface without emphasis or climax. The EP’s reduced scope sharpens its focus, rewarding attentive listening and quiet immersion.
A lato è disponibile la copertina a cura di Sir Gorgoroth mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Memory (07:07)
02. Somewhere, Sometime (05:51)
03. A Moment in Eternity (07:02)
Inoltre è online il primo estratto Memory.