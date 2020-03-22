AVERSIO HUMANITATIS: ad aprile il nuovo ''To Become the Endless Static'', ascolta un brano

|
A distanza di sei anni dal precedente Behold the Silent Dwellers, i blackster Aversio Humanitatis pubblicheranno il nuovo album To Become the Endless Static il 24 aprile 2026 tramite Debemur Morti Productions.
Madrid’s AVERSIO HUMANITATIS follow-up 2020’s white-hot “Behold the Silent Dwellers” with another stunning slice of unrelenting, modernist and oft-dissonant Black Metal.
Third full-length “To Become the Endless Static” finds the band teeth-clenched, razor-sharp, galvanised with self-belief and on devastatingly intense terrain. This time around the barrage of skewed melodies hit angrier and nastier in their anthemic abstraction, fuelling a set of weighty BM compositions with the crushing brutality of angular Death Metal.
Fortified by a characteristically immaculate production from the band’s own Simón Da Silva (CANCER, MARTRÖÐ, SELBST) at The Empty Hall Studio, AVERSIO have crafted a hammer-blow of astounding riffing, warped leads, riotous drumming and ultra-committed vocals all wrapped in an oppressive atmosphere as serious as your life.
Thematically, the album explores the gradual deterioration of an individual’s consciousness and physical integrity, as their mind slowly slips away. All pathways, dreams and connections to what once formed their identity spiral down, merging into the great nothing, the endless static.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Long Stretch the Shadows
2. To Become The Endless Static
3. Blackened Mold Marrow
4. Strange Angles
5. The White Noise is Calling
6. Collapsing into the Resonance
Inoltre è online il singolo To Become The Endless Static.