EGREGORE: i dettagli di ''It Echoes in the Wild'', guarda un video

Il canale YouTube della 20 Buck Spin ha diffuso il video ufficiale che la formazione death/black Egregore hanno realizzato per Servants Of The Second Death.
Si tratta di un brano estratto dal nuovo album It Echoes in the Wild in pubblicazione il 20 marzo 2026.
Here we find ourselves, among the Canadian miscreants Egregore whereupon they return from whence the wind howls like a damned choir and the Earth knows no master, to chart a broader sonic wilderness via ‘It Echoes In The Wild’. And much as sea-rogues and freebooters sought fortune upon blackened waters, so too does Egregore venture musically into diabolic and ungoverned lands.
Presenting something more expansive, elemental and untamed on ‘It Echoes In The Wild’, the early occult Black Death Metal lunacy embraces atmospheric breadth equally alongside primitive force to delve deep into not only geographic wilds, but the psychological, esoteric and spiritual hinterlands at the edges of complete madness. Dark invocations and secret tongues draw forth echoes from forest and fen, cave and cliff, tempting the temporally tethered to receive the curse, all the while driven by a primal, unknowable sardonic menace.
Though the voyage be perilous, to succumb to ‘It Echoes In The Wild’ is to become ensconced in a lawless dominion of the soul in service of a higher call. Mirroring nature’s unbridled forces and the hidden echoes that dwell within, Egregore’s second album takes the band’s mystical insanity and magickal perversion to the edge of the abyss and plunges forward.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Cast Adrift
2. Voice on The West Wind
3. Stair Into the Vortex
4. Craven Acts of Desperate Men
5. From the Yawning Crevasse Shrieks a Transmorphic Gale
6. Corsairs of the Daath Gulf
7. Nightmare Cartographer
8. Six Doors Guard the Original Knowledges
9. Servants of The Second Death
10. It Echoes in The Wild