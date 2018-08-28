MONSTROSITY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Screams from Beneath the Surface''

I deathster Monstrosity
pubblicheranno il nuovo album Screams from Beneath the Surface
il 13 marzo 2026 tramite Metal Blade Records
.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente: 1. Banished to the Skies
2. The Colossal Rage
3. The Atrophied
4. Spiral
5. Fortunes Engraved in Blood
6. Vapors
7. The Thorns
8. Blood Works
9. The Dark Aura
10. Veil of Disillusion
A questo link
è possibile ascoltare il precedente singolo The Colossal Rage
mentre è ora disponibile l'estratto The Atrophied
ascoltabile qui di seguito.