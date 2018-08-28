     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

27/02/26
NECROFIER
Transcend Into Oblivion

27/02/26
SLAGMAUR
Hulders Ritual

27/02/26
BURNING PATH
Burning Path

27/02/26
NOTHING
A Short History of Decay

27/02/26
UNVERKALT
Héréditaire

27/02/26
NMB
L.I.F.T.

27/02/26
JOEL HOEKSTRA`13
From the Fade

27/02/26
ULVER
Neverland

27/02/26
GLADENFOLD
Soulbound

27/02/26
MARLUGUBRE
Per Amor Nymphae

CONCERTI

06/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

07/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO
DEFRAG - ROMA

08/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + HOUR OF PENANCE + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO + JUMPSCARE
DUEL CLUB - POZZUOLI (NA)

07/04/26
KREATOR + CARCASS + EXODUS + NAILS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

23/05/26
THE GATHERING
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

11/07/26
DOGSTAR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE - ROMA

12/07/26
DOGSTAR
FIERA DEL LEVANTE - BARI

14/07/26
DOGSTAR
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

15/07/26
DOGSTAR
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

17/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)
MONSTROSITY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Screams from Beneath the Surface''
26/02/2026 - 08:26 (60 letture)

Duke
Giovedì 26 Febbraio 2026, 10.18.57
3
...niente male......dei veri maestri del genere....🤟
lisablack
Giovedì 26 Febbraio 2026, 9.46.13
2
Che meraviglia
Masterburner
Giovedì 26 Febbraio 2026, 9.39.40
1
Ottimo... produzione chiara ma potente, basso bello in evidenza, riff accattivanti... gran mestiere, forse manca la follia della gioventù ma non c\'è da lamentarsi
RECENSIONI
80
81
87
90
90
ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/02/2026 - 08:26
MONSTROSITY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Screams from Beneath the Surface''
03/02/2026 - 21:52
MONSTROSITY: presentano un nuovo brano
07/11/2022 - 11:25
MONSTROSITY: tre date con gli Origin in Italia
08/06/2019 - 11:44
MONSTROSITY: ecco i dettagli della data di Carpi
23/05/2019 - 13:48
MONSTROSITY: cambio location per la data di Verona
26/03/2019 - 20:43
MONSTROSITY: a giugno in Italia per tre date
23/11/2018 - 11:38
PROLIFERHATE: online il video del singolo 'Naked Monstrosity'
19/09/2018 - 07:48
MONSTROSITY: ad ottobre le ristampe di 'Rise To Power' e 'Spiritual Apocalypse'
10/09/2018 - 17:02
MONSTROSITY: tutto ''The Passage of Existence'' in streaming
28/08/2018 - 09:01
MONSTROSITY: ascolta un altro brano
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/02/2026 - 08:44
SOCIAL DISTORTION: a maggio il nuovo ''Born To Kill'', una data a Milano
26/02/2026 - 08:36
PURE WRATH: ''Spectral Insomnia'' è il primo singolo dal nuovo album ''Bleak Days Ahead''
26/02/2026 - 08:32
PIG`S BLOOD: tornano con il nuovo ''Destroying the Spirit'', ascolta ''Strikeforce of Isolate Will''
26/02/2026 - 08:22
EGREGORE: i dettagli di ''It Echoes in the Wild'', guarda un video
26/02/2026 - 08:18
AVERSIO HUMANITATIS: ad aprile il nuovo ''To Become the Endless Static'', ascolta un brano
26/02/2026 - 08:14
DRUDKH: ascolta ''Memory'' dal nuovo EP ''Thaw''
26/02/2026 - 08:10
NOCTURNAL DEPARTURE: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo disco ''Spiritual Cessation''
25/02/2026 - 21:30
HOKKA: ecco ''Heart Said No'' da ''Via Miseria IV''
25/02/2026 - 21:18
KAMELOT: due date in Italia il prossimo autunno
25/02/2026 - 21:00
ATAVISTIA: a maggio il nuovo ''Old Gods Awaken'', ecco ''Mystic Tavern''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     