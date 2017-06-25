PIG`S BLOOD: tornano con il nuovo ''Destroying the Spirit'', ascolta ''Strikeforce of Isolate Will''

|
Il 24 aprile 2026, la Debemur Morti Productions pubblicherà Destroying The Spirit, il nuovo album dei deathster Pig`s Blood.
Bestial death horde PIG'S BLOOD are going scorched earth with their inaugural release under the Dark Descent Records banner. "Destroying the Spirit" sees the band reach a new level of relentless, blackened brutality. An unholy barrage of volcanic riffing and abyssal hostility, "Destroying the Spirit" is violence incarnate.
Hailing from Milwaukee, PIG’S BLOOD have spent the last decade-plus unleashing their unrepentant strain of death metal upon the underground. While often grouped under the banner of war metal, their sound stretches far beyond any single label.
Drawing from the raw, militant fury of bands like Revenge and Blasphemy, PIG’S BLOOD fuses that chaotic savagery with a backbone indebted to early ’90s American legends such as Deicide, Order from Chaos, and Incantation.
The result is a malformed yet deliberate hybrid—bludgeoning battle hymns delivered with a sharp, serrated edge. Through sheer force and conviction, PIG’S BLOOD continue carving out their own brutal stronghold within the death metal underground.
A lato è disponibile l'artwork di Alex Shadrin mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Standing in Depravity
2. Destroying the Spirit
3. Tartarean Infection
4. Power to Stop It
5. Rabid Dogs
6. Satanic Hammer of Justice
7. Aftermath
8. Commitment to Death
9. Ravenous Hellslaught
10. Strikeforce of Isolate Will
Inoltre è online il singolo Strikeforce of Isolate Will.