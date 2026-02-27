HELGAFELL: i dettagli di ''Chronicles'' e il singolo ''The Council of Folly''

|
I pagan-black metaller Helgafell hanno annunciato per il 27 marzo la pubblicazione, tramite Naturmacht Productions, del loro nuovo album Chronicles.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo The Council of Folly.
Tracklist:
01. The Harrying of the North
02. The Bandit of the Marsh
03. The Council of Folly
04. The Union of Kings
“Chronicles”, the new album of Helgafell, is a concept album derived from four stories relating to Anglo-Saxon history.
All four songs are based on significant events which helped to shape the outcomes of the late Anglo-Saxon reign of England. These battles, kings and events have contributed significantly to the cultural identity of the English kingdom through blood and toil.
Only when we bear the torch of remembrance can we reignite our collective memory.