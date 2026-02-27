     
 
27/02/26
NECROFIER
Transcend Into Oblivion

27/02/26
CRYPTIC SHIFT
Overspace & Supertime

27/02/26
SLAGMAUR
Hulders Ritual

27/02/26
VENTHIAX
Rites of Ra [Mini-CD]

27/02/26
NMB
L.I.F.T.

27/02/26
MARLUGUBRE
Per Amor Nymphae

27/02/26
BURNING PATH
Burning Path

27/02/26
GLADENFOLD
Soulbound

27/02/26
UNVERKALT
Héréditaire

27/02/26
NOTHING
A Short History of Decay

CONCERTI

06/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

07/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO
DEFRAG - ROMA

08/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + HOUR OF PENANCE + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO + JUMPSCARE
DUEL CLUB - POZZUOLI (NA)

07/04/26
KREATOR + CARCASS + EXODUS + NAILS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

23/05/26
THE GATHERING
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

11/07/26
DOGSTAR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE - ROMA

12/07/26
DOGSTAR
FIERA DEL LEVANTE - BARI

14/07/26
DOGSTAR
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

15/07/26
DOGSTAR
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

17/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)
HELGAFELL: i dettagli di ''Chronicles'' e il singolo ''The Council of Folly''
27/02/2026 - 17:28 (51 letture)

