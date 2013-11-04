TRUCKFIGHTERS: annunciato il nuovo ''Masterflow'', ascolta ''Truce''

|
Il gruppo stoner rock Truckfighters pubblicherà il nuovo album Masterflow il 10 aprile 2026 tramite Fuzzorama Records.
For the first time in a decade, the living fuzz legends Truckfighters are back with brand new material, igniting the rock scene once again with their raw energy.
MASTERFLOW – balance between discipline and freedom. A resonant vibe across multiple levels - body, mind, space, time and audience in perfect harmony.
Dive into MASTERFLOW and immerse yourself in the thunderous soundscapes that only Truckfighters can deliver. The new album unleashes a relentless wave of fuzz-drenched anthems, massive riffs, and hypnotic grooves that echo the band’s desert rock roots while pushing their sound into new, expansive territory.
True to classic Truckfighters spirit, the music on MASTERFLOW is both dynamic and richly varied — shifting effortlessly between crushing heaviness and expansive, psychedelic passages. From earth-shaking low-end to soaring, melodic builds, the band masterfully balances raw power with nuance and flow. Each track breathes, evolves, and hits with intention, creating a seamless journey fueled by sweat, fuzz,
and pure rock ‘n’ roll distorted spirit. This is an album built for packed clubs, endless highways, and speakers pushed to their limits — a sonic monolith that will resonate long after the final note fades.
A big Euro release tour kicks off mid April and rolls throughout May, then merging into the festival summer. Whether experiencing the new material in the studio or on stage, Truckfighters deliver an unforgettable sonic experience.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Old Big Eye
2. The Bliss
3. Carver
4. Truce
5. Masterflow
6. The Gorgon
7. Gath
8. Bad Horse
9. Goin' Home
Inoltre è online il singolo Truce.