06/03/26
LEAVES` EYES
Song of Darkness [EP]

06/03/26
TRIUMPHER
Piercing the Heart of the World

06/03/26
MEGA COLOSSUS
Watch Out!

06/03/26
LOST SOCIETY
Hell Is a State of Mind

06/03/26
PRONG
Live and Uncleansed

06/03/26
NEFASTIS
Shadows at the Light of Dawn

06/03/26
LOMSK
Of Iron and Blood

06/03/26
METAL DE FACTO
Land of the Rising Sun Part 2

06/03/26
VREID
The Skies Turn Black

06/03/26
QWALEN
Veri Virtaa Edelleen

CONCERTI

06/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

07/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO
DEFRAG - ROMA

08/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + HOUR OF PENANCE + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO + JUMPSCARE
DUEL CLUB - POZZUOLI (NA)

07/04/26
KREATOR + CARCASS + EXODUS + NAILS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

23/05/26
THE GATHERING
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

11/07/26
DOGSTAR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE - ROMA

12/07/26
DOGSTAR
FIERA DEL LEVANTE - BARI

14/07/26
DOGSTAR
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

15/07/26
DOGSTAR
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

17/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)
NINE INCH NAILS: esce ''Tron Ares - Divergence'', con remix e inediti
28/02/2026 - 12:46 (97 letture)

