NINE INCH NAILS: esce ''Tron Ares - Divergence'', con remix e inediti

Nel 2025, i Nine Inch Nails
hanno realizzato la colonna sonora ufficiale di TRON: Ares
, intitolata Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
, uscita il 19 settembre 2025 per Interscope Records
(qui
i dettagli).
Il gruppo statunitense ha ora pubblicato Tron Ares: Divergence
, una versione remixata del disco, che contiene però anche materiale inedito, in quanto registrato e poi non pubblicato sulla release originale.
Di seguito, la lunga tracklist:1. Converge
2. I Know You Can Feel It ( Mark Pritchard Remix )
3. Godmode
4. A Question of Trust ( Boys Noize Remix )
5. Operand
6. Zero State
7. Empathetic Response ( Lanark Artefax Remix )
8. 100% Expendable ( Chilly Gonzales Remix )
9. Who Wants to Live Forever? ( Danny L Harle Remix )
10. Infiltrator ( Jack Dangers Remix )
11. A Framework
12. Ghost in the Machine ( Boys Noize Remix )
13. What Have You Done? ( Boys Noize Remix )
14. As Alive as You Need Me to Be ( Pixel Grip Remix )
15. The First Betrayal
16. I Know You Can Feel It ( Working Men's Club Remix )
17. Shadow Over Me ( The Dare Remix )
18. Terminal
19. Forked Reality ( Schwefelgelb Remix )
20. As Alive as You Need Me to Be ( Arca Remix )