     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Inhale the Noise - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

06/03/26
LEAVES` EYES
Song of Darkness [EP]

06/03/26
MEGA COLOSSUS
Watch Out!

06/03/26
LOMSK
Of Iron and Blood

06/03/26
NEFASTIS
Shadows at the Light of Dawn

06/03/26
TRIUMPHER
Piercing the Heart of the World

06/03/26
PRONG
Live and Uncleansed

06/03/26
LOST SOCIETY
Hell Is a State of Mind

06/03/26
QWALEN
Veri Virtaa Edelleen

06/03/26
METAL DE FACTO
Land of the Rising Sun Part 2

06/03/26
VREID
The Skies Turn Black

CONCERTI

06/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

07/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO
DEFRAG - ROMA

08/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + HOUR OF PENANCE + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO + JUMPSCARE
DUEL CLUB - POZZUOLI (NA)

07/04/26
KREATOR + CARCASS + EXODUS + NAILS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

23/05/26
THE GATHERING
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

11/07/26
DOGSTAR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE - ROMA

12/07/26
DOGSTAR
FIERA DEL LEVANTE - BARI

14/07/26
DOGSTAR
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

15/07/26
DOGSTAR
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

17/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)
GODSNAKE: previsto per aprile il nuovo ''Inhale the Noise''
01/03/2026 - 20:27 (49 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
01/03/2026 - 20:27
GODSNAKE: previsto per aprile il nuovo ''Inhale the Noise''
23/03/2023 - 09:13
GODSNAKE: a maggio il nuovo ''Eye For An Eye'', ascolta un singolo
25/09/2020 - 12:00
GODSNAKE: guarda il video della titletrack del nuovo disco ‘‘Poison Thorn’’
16/08/2020 - 12:42
GODSNAKE: ascolta ‘‘Urge to Kill’’, traccia d’apertura del nuovo disco
26/07/2020 - 19:55
GODSNAKE: ecco la copertina e la tracklist di ''Poison Thorn''
15/07/2020 - 20:45
GODSNAKE: nel roster di Massacre Records, ''Poison Thorn'' in arrivo a ottobre
ULTIME NOTIZIE
01/03/2026 - 20:40
EINAR SOLBERG: ascolta la nuova ''Liberatio''
01/03/2026 - 20:37
GLADENFOLD: pubblicano un nuovo video
01/03/2026 - 20:34
FRONTLINE: in streaming ''Burning Horizon'' da ''Rebirth''
01/03/2026 - 20:30
ONLY HUMAN: ecco il singolo ''Breach'' dal disco di esordio
01/03/2026 - 20:18
EMBRACE OF SOULS: in arrivo il nuovo album, ecco un brano
01/03/2026 - 20:15
HYDRE: presentato il singolo ''Verdun''
28/02/2026 - 16:22
DES ROCS: ascolta ''When the Love is Gone''
28/02/2026 - 13:28
THE HU: ascolta ''Pray to the Sun'' dalla colonna sonora della Stagione 2 di ''One Piece''
28/02/2026 - 12:46
NINE INCH NAILS: esce ''Tron Ares - Divergence'', con remix e inediti
28/02/2026 - 10:56
TRUCKFIGHTERS: annunciato il nuovo ''Masterflow'', ascolta ''Truce''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     