GODSNAKE: previsto per aprile il nuovo ''Inhale the Noise''

I thrash metaller di Amburgo Godsnake hanno annunciato per il 17 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite Massacre Records, del loro nuovo album Inhale the Noise.
Di seguito trovate il singolo Lost & Forgotten.
Tracklist:
01. Scream For A Bullet
02. Lost & Forgotten
03. Inhale The Noise (feat. Jean Bormann/Rage)
04. Enemy Of Great
05. Rotten To The Core (feat. Jean Bormann/Rage)
06. Place To Call Home
07. Digital Dumbass (feat. Jean Bormann/Rage)
08. Fear Is The Key
09. Creator Of Shame
10. The Price We Have To Pay