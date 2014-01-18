FRONTLINE: in streaming ''Burning Horizon'' da ''Rebirth''

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il video di Burning Horizon, brano dei rocker Frontline tratto dal loro nuovo album Rebirth in uscita il 15 maggio per la Frontiers Music srl.
Tracklist:
01. Burning Horizon
02. Blacktop Parachute
03. After You’re Gone
04. Two Tickets To The Afterglow
05. Boulevard Echo
06. Burning Shadows
07. One Life One Love
08. Stone And Feather
09. Shattered Glass Dreams
10. Heart On The Dashboard
11. Burning The Distance
12. White Line Miracle
13. Back To The Bright
14. Arc Of Lightning