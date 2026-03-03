     
 
06/03/26
METAL DE FACTO
Land of the Rising Sun Part 2

06/03/26
TRIUMPHER
Piercing the Heart of the World

06/03/26
NEFASTIS
Shadows at the Light of Dawn

06/03/26
LEAVES` EYES
Song of Darkness [EP]

06/03/26
BLACKBRAID
Nocturnal Womb

06/03/26
MEGA COLOSSUS
Watch Out!

06/03/26
PRONG
Live and Uncleansed

06/03/26
VREID
The Skies Turn Black

06/03/26
LOST SOCIETY
Hell Is a State of Mind

06/03/26
LOMSK
Of Iron and Blood

06/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

07/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO
DEFRAG - ROMA

08/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + HOUR OF PENANCE + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO + JUMPSCARE
DUEL CLUB - POZZUOLI (NA)

07/04/26
KREATOR + CARCASS + EXODUS + NAILS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

23/05/26
THE GATHERING
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

11/07/26
DOGSTAR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE - ROMA

12/07/26
DOGSTAR
FIERA DEL LEVANTE - BARI

14/07/26
DOGSTAR
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

15/07/26
DOGSTAR
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

17/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)
VILE DESOLATION: a maggio il debutto ''Annihilating the Consciousness'', ascolta un singolo
03/03/2026 - 19:24 (57 letture)

03/03/2026 - 19:24
VILE DESOLATION: a maggio il debutto ''Annihilating the Consciousness'', ascolta un singolo
04/03/2026 - 11:58
TRELLDOM: a maggio il nuovo ''...By the Word...'', ascolta la titletrack
04/03/2026 - 09:09
WITCHING HOUR: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Descending... Where Time Has Ceased to Exist''
04/03/2026 - 09:06
LONG DISTANCE CALLING: guarda il video ufficiale di ''The Spiral'' dal nuovo album
04/03/2026 - 09:03
BLACKBRAID: annunciato il nuovo EP ''Nocturnal Womb'', ascolta ''Celestial Bloodlust''
03/03/2026 - 19:29
HORRIFIC VISIONS: in arrivo il primo disco ''Remnants of Atrophy''
03/03/2026 - 19:22
THE SPIRIT: diffuso il nuovo singolo ''The Horror in Human Form''
03/03/2026 - 19:15
NECROFIER: online il videoclip di ''Fires Of The Apocalypse, Light My Path I''
03/03/2026 - 19:12
NERVOSA: ecco il video ufficiale di ''Ghost Notes'' dal nuovo album
03/03/2026 - 19:06
GUTVOID: annunciato il nuovo ''Liminal Shrines'', ascolta ''Umbriel`s Door''
03/03/2026 - 18:58
POISON RUIN: dettagli e titletrack del nuovo album ''Hymns from the Hills''
 
