VILE DESOLATION: a maggio il debutto ''Annihilating the Consciousness'', ascolta un singolo

La formazione brutal death metal Vile Desolation pubblicherà il debutto Annihilating the Consciousness l'8 maggio 2026 tramite Comatose Music.
From the ever-fertile spawning grounds of Indonesia comes another monstrous entry into the annals of brutal death metal - Vile Desolation! This trio of experienced musicians have summoned up a debut full-length album of absolute savagery - ‘Annihilating the Consciousness’! This is brutal death metal at its horrifying best, and Vile Desolation are already apex predators of this most extreme musical landscape. This is not an album that you simply listen to; you experience it physically as it ravages your senses. After its punishing conclusion, you’ll understand that you have experienced one of the best death metal albums of 2026. The ferocity of ‘Annihilating the Consciousness’ will be uncaged on May 8th and total madness will follow in its wake.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Veiled in Obscurity
2. Whispers Through the Shadowed Gates
3. Labyrinth of Torment
4. Shattered Reverie
5. The Sinister Symphony
6. Dementia's Embrace
7. Eyes of Madness
8. Eternal Lunacy
9. Chaos Unleashed
10. Sanctified in Ashes
Inoltre è disponibile il singolo Chaos Unleashed.