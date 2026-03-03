HORRIFIC VISIONS: in arrivo il primo disco ''Remnants of Atrophy''

|
La formazione brutal death Horrific Visions pubblicherà il disco di debutto Remnants of Atrophy il 22 maggio 2026 tramite Comatose Music.
After twelve years and two battering EPs, Horrific Visions are finally poised to unleash their full-length debut album of horrid violence and mass carnage… it’s time for ‘Remnants of Atrophy’ to crawl from the darkness and feed! From the bone crushing malice of the opening song to the deftly executed process of extermination applied by the album’s final track, ‘Remnants of Atrophy’ cuts deep and will leave countless infected wounds. Set to be released on May 22nd this is the embodiment of brutal death metal’s vicious essence… indiscriminate bloodshed and destruction await!
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Malnutrition
2. Horrific Visions
3. Deranged Perversion
4. Crippled Under the Weight of a Hollow World
5. Synaptic Decay
6. Primal Regression
7. Disgusted Warped Mentality
8. Enlightenment Through Excruciating Torture
9. Remnants of Atrophy
Inoltre è online il singolo Primal Regression.