FOETOREM: a fine marzo il nuovo ''Incongruous Forms Of Evergrowing Rot'', online un singolo

Il gruppo death/doom Foetorem pubblicherà il nuovo album Incongruous Forms Of Evergrowing Rot il 27 marzo 2026 tramite Everlasting Spew Records.
FOETOREM erupt with a new onslaught of putrid Death/Doom!
Heavier, darker and more merciless than before with riffs dripping decay, drums pounding like collapsing stone and vocals dredged from the deepest rot! A suffocating surge of filth sharpened into pure ruin.
No light, no hope, only the stench of inevitable collapse! Feel it rising.
Foetorem is an extreme metal quartet hailing from Denmark's obscure and rising metal underground. With a band name that translates to “stench of decay”, Foetorem produces Death/Doom metal built on ponderous and melodic guitar riffing, technical drum patterns, and pulsing, cavernous basslines. Through the vehicle of guttural deep vocals, the band spews psalms of death that drag the listener into miasmic landscapes, conjuring abhorrent visions of human ruination.
After publishing their Demo 2025 on digital platforms on January 14th 2025 — later given physical form by Everlasting Spew on April 11th — Foetorem quickly began carving a name for themselves within the international underground. Their appearance at Kill-Town Death Fest 2025 marked a decisive turning point, exposing their suffocating Death/Doom to a wider cult audience and solidifying their reputation as one of Denmark’s most promising emerging acts.
Now, with the debut full-length album set for release March 2026, Foetorem stand on the verge of their most defining chapter yet. The upcoming record promises to expand their oppressive sonic palette, delving deeper into the putrid atmospheres and melodic decay that have become their signature.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Reeks Of Moldy Guts
2. Escalating Rot
3. Oozing With Pustulent Fluids
4. Mors Viaturis - The Death Traveler
5. Grotesque Decomposition
6. Rebirth In Morbid Disgust
7. Tapestries Of Misery
8. Decay Of The Flesh
9. Peeled Face Mask
Inoltre è online il singolo Rebirth In Morbid Disgust.