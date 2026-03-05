     
 
DISCHI IN USCITA

06/03/26
TRIUMPHER
Piercing the Heart of the World

06/03/26
BLACKBRAID
Nocturnal Womb

06/03/26
MEGA COLOSSUS
Watch Out!

06/03/26
METAL DE FACTO
Land of the Rising Sun Part 2

06/03/26
VREID
The Skies Turn Black

06/03/26
QWALEN
Veri Virtaa Edelleen

06/03/26
LEAVES` EYES
Song of Darkness [EP]

06/03/26
LOST SOCIETY
Hell Is a State of Mind

06/03/26
LOMSK
Of Iron and Blood

06/03/26
NEFASTIS
Shadows at the Light of Dawn

CONCERTI

06/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

07/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO
DEFRAG - ROMA

08/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + HOUR OF PENANCE + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO + JUMPSCARE
DUEL CLUB - POZZUOLI (NA)

07/04/26
KREATOR + CARCASS + EXODUS + NAILS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

23/05/26
THE GATHERING
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

11/07/26
DOGSTAR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE - ROMA

12/07/26
DOGSTAR
FIERA DEL LEVANTE - BARI

14/07/26
DOGSTAR
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

15/07/26
DOGSTAR
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

17/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)
FOETOREM: a fine marzo il nuovo ''Incongruous Forms Of Evergrowing Rot'', online un singolo
05/03/2026 - 16:59 (75 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
05/03/2026 - 16:59
FOETOREM: a fine marzo il nuovo ''Incongruous Forms Of Evergrowing Rot'', online un singolo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
06/03/2026 - 09:50
MISERERE LUMINIS: in streaming il nuovo disco ''Sidera''
06/03/2026 - 09:48
DESERT STORM: tutto il nuovo ''Buried Under The Weight Of Reason'' in streaming
06/03/2026 - 08:37
ARCHSPIRE: ascolta ''Red Goliath'' dal nuovo ''Too Fast To Die''
06/03/2026 - 08:31
PORTRAYAL OF GUILT: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''…Beginning of the End''
06/03/2026 - 08:28
CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX: ''Sceaduhelm'' è il nuovo album, ascolta ''Colder and Colder''
06/03/2026 - 08:24
TONY DANZA TAPDANCE EXTRAVAGANZA: pubblicano a sorpresa la nuova ''Say When''
05/03/2026 - 21:28
CRYPTIC SHIFT: disponibile un video dal nuovo album
05/03/2026 - 21:25
AXEL RUDI PELL: guarda la clip di ''Guillotine Walk''
05/03/2026 - 21:22
ANTRISCH: ecco un brano dal nuovo album
05/03/2026 - 21:16
ELVENKING: previsto per il mese di maggio un nuovo EP
 
