06/03/26
TRIUMPHER
Piercing the Heart of the World

06/03/26
BLACKBRAID
Nocturnal Womb

06/03/26
MEGA COLOSSUS
Watch Out!

06/03/26
METAL DE FACTO
Land of the Rising Sun Part 2

06/03/26
VREID
The Skies Turn Black

06/03/26
QWALEN
Veri Virtaa Edelleen

06/03/26
LEAVES` EYES
Song of Darkness [EP]

06/03/26
LOST SOCIETY
Hell Is a State of Mind

06/03/26
LOMSK
Of Iron and Blood

06/03/26
NEFASTIS
Shadows at the Light of Dawn

06/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

07/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO
DEFRAG - ROMA

08/03/26
CRYPTOSIS + HOUR OF PENANCE + DISEASE ILLUSION + EX CINERE RESURGO + JUMPSCARE
DUEL CLUB - POZZUOLI (NA)

07/04/26
KREATOR + CARCASS + EXODUS + NAILS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

23/05/26
THE GATHERING
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

11/07/26
DOGSTAR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE - ROMA

12/07/26
DOGSTAR
FIERA DEL LEVANTE - BARI

14/07/26
DOGSTAR
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

15/07/26
DOGSTAR
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

17/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)
ELVENKING: previsto per il mese di maggio un nuovo EP
05/03/2026 - 21:16 (58 letture)

ARTICOLI
13/08/2019
Intervista
ELVENKING
L'inizio della Trilogia - Intervista con Damnagoras
26/02/2015
Live Report
ELVENKING + TRICK OR TREAT
Live23, Bosco Marengo (AL), 21/02/2015
06/11/2014
Live Report
ARKONA + ELVENKING + DIAVENT
Halloween Fest - Day 1
20/07/2012
Live Report
CRUCIFIED BARBARA + ELVENKING
Ferrock @ Parco Retrone, Vicenza, 12/07/2012
12/04/2011
Live Report
ELVENKING + FOLKSTONE + BURNING BLACK
People Club, 09/04/2011, Vicenza
02/12/2010
Live Report
ELVENKING + SECRET SPHERE + ALL MY FAITH LOST
Deposito Giordani, Pordenone, 27/11/2010
19/10/2010
Intervista
ELVENKING
In costante evoluzione
19/08/2009
Intervista
ELVENKING
Poeti, etichette e scambi di energia
14/11/2002
Intervista
ELVENKING
Parla Jarpen
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
05/03/2026 - 21:16
ELVENKING: previsto per il mese di maggio un nuovo EP
11/04/2025 - 10:52
ELVENKING: ascolta ''The Ghosting''
28/02/2025 - 17:31
ELVENKING: in streaming un estratto dal nuovo album
10/01/2025 - 16:01
ELVENKING: guarda il video di ''Luna''
02/01/2025 - 17:50
ELVENKING: ecco il live video di ''Moonbeam Stone Circle''
05/12/2024 - 17:38
ELVENKING: i dettagli di ''Reader of the Runes - Luna''
29/11/2024 - 10:35
ELVENKING: pubblicano il singolo ''Throes of Atonement''
02/02/2024 - 17:41
ELVENKING: ecco il nuovo singolo ''Ethel''
28/04/2023 - 16:30
ELVENKING: guarda la clip di ''Herdchant'' dal nuovo album
03/03/2023 - 15:28
ELVENKING: online il singolo ''Bride of Night'' dal nuovo album
