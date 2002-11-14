ELVENKING: previsto per il mese di maggio un nuovo EP

|
Gli Elvenking hanno annunciato per il 22 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite Reaper Entertainment, del loro nuovo EP Rites of Disclosure.
Di seguito trovate il singolo The Past is Forever.
Tracklist (Digitale):
01. Blizzards Of Anger
02. Rite Of Passage
03. The Past is Forever
04. Arrival (King Diamond cover)
05. Children of Decadence (Children of Bodom cover)
06. Man of Iron (Bathory cover)
07. Salt On The Earth (Another Man’s Poison) (Skyclad Cover)
Tracklist (Edizione Fisica):
01. Blizzards Of Anger
02. Rite Of Passage
03. The Past is Forever
04. The Moon and Magic
05. Ethel
06. Arrival (King Diamond cover)
07. No prayer for the Dying (Iron Maiden cover)
08. Children of Decadence (Children of Bodom cover)
09. Man of Iron (Bathory cover)
10. Salt On The Earth (Another Man’s Poison) (Skyclad Cover)
11. Prime Evil (Venom cover)