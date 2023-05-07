MYSTFALL: guarda il video di ''Sleeper In The Abyss'' dal nuovo ''Embers Of A Dying World''

|
Il canale YouTube della Scarlet Records ha diffuso il player per poter vedere il video ufficiale di Sleeper In The Abyss, brano che i Mystfall hanno estratto dal nuovo album Embers Of A Dying World in pubblicazione il 20 marzo 2026.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Whispers In The Tempest
2. Embers Of A Dying World
3. Guardians Of The Earth
4. The Nectar And The Pain
5. Sleeper In The Abyss
6. Fading Memories
7. Crimson Dawn
8. Cosmic Legends
9. Echoes Of Archadia
10. Remnants Of Tomorrow