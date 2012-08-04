LAGO: tornano con il nuovo disco ''Vigil'', ascolta ''Fodder''

|
La formazione death metal Lago pubblicherà il nuovo album Vigil l'8 maggio 2026 tramite Everlasting Spew Records.
Resurfacing after 8 years of silence, LAGO finally unveil 'Vigil', a dense and suffocating descent into lacerating and surgically cold darkness. Their return channels the weight of dissonant and modern Death Metal while carving deeper into their own bleak and atmospheric sound.
A stark evolution that sharpens every contour of their sonic identity!
"The writing for 'Vigil' began in 2023 and found the band rebuilt after a few years of relative silence and this also marks the first time we as a band have completely handled all aspects of the production ourselves. Expect the next step as we build upon our previous releases, calling upon influences from legends Morbid Angel, Immolation and Gorguts. 'Vigil' will be out most focused release to date!"
Lago is a Phoenix Arizona ‑ based death metal band formed in 2010 and known for blending oppressive atmosphere with precise, punishing riffcraft.
The band first emerged with the Marianas EP in 2010 before solidifying their lineup and sound through lineup changes in the early 2010s. Lago’s debut full‑length Tyranny arrived in 2014 followed by the darker and more expansive Sea of Duress in 2018 on Unique Leader Records.
After weathering years of turbulence, the band signed with Everlasting Spew Records in 2025 and began working on a new album and signaling a renewed era.
With themes rooted in isolation and oppressive forces, Lago continues to refine their bleak, forceful brand of American death metal over more than a decade of evolution!
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Behold, Ruin
2. Fodder
3. Procession Into Slaughter
4. Initiation Rite
5. In a House Of Ill Repute
6. Kingdom Without Pulse
7. The Land Was A Desert
Inoltre è online il primo estratto Fodder.