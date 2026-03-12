DEAFKIDS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Cicatrizes Do Futuro''

|
Il gruppo avant-garde/punk Deafkids pubblicherà il nuovo album Cicatrizes Do Futuro tramite Neurot Recordings il 29 maggio 2026.
Neurot Recordings announces the May release of CICATRIZES DO FUTURO, the new LP by Brazilian duo DEAFKIDS, unveiling a new single/video, preorders, tour dates, and more.
DEAFKIDS returns with a vital and combustive new album, CICATRIZES DO FUTURO (SCARS OF THE FUTURE). This nine-track sonic assault forges a path beyond the conventions and boundaries of static musical genres. Here, electronic fury and feverish organic percussion collide with a relentless Latin American punk spirit. CICATRIZES DO FUTURO, the band's first non-collaborative full-length since 2019's Metaprogramação.
"Conceptually, the album is a visceral diagnosis of a world intoxicated by its own fictions of power, tracing the anatomy of a systemic grand deception and exploring its mechanics of psychological, social, and material domination, the indelible marks imprinted on bodies and minds and its catastrophic consequences. It is a journey from the poisoned and addicted collective psyche to the desperate search for an antidote, while the future seems to be already cursed by the very forces that pretend to build it. Yet, for all its thematic weight, CICATRIZES DO FUTURO is hypnotically danceable – physical and ritualistic music that demands body movement as a form of mental cleansing. The album doesn't just reflect a fractured and violent world – it breathes desire to live and resist through new sonic paths."
They continue, "Our music comes from the perception of the environmental, political, and moral toxicity that permeates our realities under such conditions. In the context of the album, the scars are those of a brutally stolen past reflected in a wicked future. A permanent mark of violence is also a memory that will never be silenced!"
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre qui di seguito la tracklist e il video di Cicatrizes.
1. PARASITA
2. CICATRIZES
3. PROFECIA
4. SIMULACRO
5. ADVERTÊNCIA
6. REFLEXO
7. FEITIÇO
8. POSSESSÃO COLETIVA
9. EM TRANSE
ATTENZIONE: il video è sconsigliato per chi soffre di epilessia fotosensibile.