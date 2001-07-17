ETERNAL CHAMPION: pubblicano il nuovo EP ''Friend of War''

|
Gli epic metaller Eternal Champion hanno pubblicato, tramite i canali social della No Remorse Records, il loro nuovo singolo Friend of War e, contestualmente, la band ha rivelato che il nuovo album arriverà entro la fine del 2026.
Di seguito potete ascoltare entrambe le tracce.
New EP "Friend of War" now live on all digital platforms.
The mighty Eternal Champion we'll have limited CDs tonight in Athens at Up The Hammers Festival and next weekend at Hell's Heroes.
Dedicated to the work of Karl Edward Wagner and his novel "Dark Crusade"
Oil painting by Burney. Layout by Greylord.
Physical copies and more info coming soon.
LP 3 coming later this year ⚔️
Tracklist:
01. Friend of War
02. Yslsl